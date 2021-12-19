Hawks' Trae Young: Placed in protocol

Young (COVID-19) is not expected to be cleared in time for Saturday's matchup against the Knicks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Young was the first member of the Hawks to test positive for COVID-19 back on Dec. 19 and since has been joined by six other teammates. The team was hopeful they'd get him back in time for Saturday's contest, but the notion is that he will remain sidelined through the weekend. The Hawks are severely undermanned in their backcourt after Delon Wright and Cam Reddish exited Thursday's action with injuries along with Lou Williams and Kevin Huerter also in protocols. Assuming he won't be cleared before Saturday, Young's next chance to return will be Monday against the Bulls.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO