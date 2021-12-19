ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' Trae Young: Placed in protocol

Young (ankle) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers after he was placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and...

Look: Trae Young Gets Engaged to Fiance Shelby

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is officially off the market ladies. The 23-year-old point guard asked his long-time girlfriend Shelby Miller to marry him last night, and of course, she said yes. The two have been dating since 2018 and met in Norman, Oklahoma, when Young was playing for the...
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young proposes to girlfriend Shelby Miller

ATLANTA (CBS36) — Atlanta Hawks basketball legend Trae Young surprised fans on Instagram when he announced he popped the question to now fiancée Shelby Miller. The star point guard posted stunning photos of the couple featuring blue balloons and an impressive ring. Young captioned the photo "what a night" with the hashtag 'future mrs. Young'
Hawks' Trae Young: Not expected to play Christmas Day

Young (COVID-19) is not expected to be cleared in time for Saturday's matchup against the Knicks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Young was the first member of the Hawks to test positive for COVID-19 back on Dec. 19 and since has been joined by six other teammates. The team was hopeful they'd get him back in time for Saturday's contest, but the notion is that he will remain sidelined through the weekend. The Hawks are severely undermanned in their backcourt after Delon Wright and Cam Reddish exited Thursday's action with injuries along with Lou Williams and Kevin Huerter also in protocols. Assuming he won't be cleared before Saturday, Young's next chance to return will be Monday against the Bulls.
Trae Young’s status for Hawks’ Christmas Day game vs. Knicks, revealed

The Atlanta Hawks are one of the many teams around the NBA to be hit hard with COVID-19. All-Star point guard Trae Young was placed in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols Sunday morning. He was next in the long line of NBA superstars to enter the league’s protocols. He is joined by Nets’ James Harden, Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bulls’ Zach Lavine, Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, among many others.
Hawks' Kevin Huerter, Warriors' Damion Lee placed in COVID protocols

Hawks guard Kevin Huerter and Warriors guard Damion Lee have been added to the long list of NBA players in health and safety protocols. Huerter is the sixth Atlanta player to be sidelined because of COVID-19, writes Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He joins Trae Young, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who have all entered the protocols since Sunday.
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
