Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Delivers game-winning apple

 5 days ago

Atkinson supplied an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the...

hockeyjournal.com

NHL New England: Cam Atkinson making impact on, off ice in Philadelphia

Former Boston College forward Cam Atkinson changed cities in the offseason for the first time in his National Hockey League career. Suffice it to say, it’s gone well so far for both the 5-foot-8 sniper and the Philadelphia Flyers. Dealt to Philadelphia for Jakub Voracek over the summer, after...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
WTAJ

NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

(AP) — NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The […]
NHL
Travis Sanheim
Cam Atkinson
#Flyers
WGR550

NHL will not participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 playing havoc on the NHL, the league and its Players’ Association have agreed not to play in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: More postponements

Crosby and the Penguins won't play the Bruins on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. The Penguins are currently still scheduled for a two-game trip to Canada next week and those games could be in jeopardy as well. Crosby is averaging 19:24 of ice time with 18 points in 18 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Monday's game postponed

Talbot and the Wild will not face the Jets on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. Talbot is 0-2-1 over his last three outings, allowing 13 goals on 103 shots during that span. Minnesota's next game is scheduled for Jan. 1 against the Blues.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
FanSided

Cam Johnson’s near-perfect night helps Suns win league-best 26th game

Cam Johnson had a near-perfect game off the Phoenix Suns bench on Thursday night, propelling his team to their league-leading 26th victory of the season. In the midst of his best month as a professional basketball player, Phoenix Suns reserve wing Cam Johnson put on a performance on Thursday night that tops them all.
NBA

