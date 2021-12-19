ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Assists on man advantage

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Slavin recorded a power-play assist en route to a 5-1 win over the Kings on Saturday....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaccob Slavin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes
Sportico

NHL Confirms Players Will Skip Beijing Olympics Over COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League has confirmed its players will not take part in the Beijing Olympics in February, but the league expects a return to the Games in 2026, Deadline reports. COVID concerns have mounted significantly in recent weeks, and multiple media reports suggested on Tuesday that the NHL would likely pull the plug. The angst level has been heightened by worries about the “COVID zero” strategy employed by Chinese officials in their fight against the virus. That means a player who tests positive during the already two-week-plus trip would have to self-isolate and quarantine for two weeks, potentially turning an...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

NHL announces players won't be allowed to go to Olympics

NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results.Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The league will use the previously scheduled Feb. 6-22 Olympic break to make up those games and others that need to be rescheduled.Bettman said, “Given the profound disruption to the NHL’s regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events ... Olympic participation is no longer feasible.” In a...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: More postponements

Crosby and the Penguins won't play the Bruins on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. The Penguins are currently still scheduled for a two-game trip to Canada next week and those games could be in jeopardy as well. Crosby is averaging 19:24 of ice time with 18 points in 18 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Magic's Mychal Mulder: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Mulder was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Wednesday. Mulder will be one of six players for the Magic to miss Wednesday's contest against the Hawks due to COVID-19 protocols. In his absence, recent G League signees' Hassani Gravett, B.J. Johnson and Admiral Schofield will all be candidates for extended minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Lonzo Ball: Bulls-Raptors postponed

Ball and the Bulls will not play Wednesday against Toronto after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Both teams are battling a number of COVID-19 absences, but the Raptors have been particularly decimated this week, as OG Anunoby became the eighth player to enter protocols ahead of Wednesday's contest. As such, the game will be made up at a later date, meaning the Bulls will have off until their next scheduled game Sunday against the Pacers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Joe Ingles: Solid effort Thursday

Ingles recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals across 23 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 win over the Timberwolves. Ingles was the top scorer among Jazz reserves with a point total that was his highest since he scored 19 against Atlanta on Nov. 4. The veteran rounded out his fantasy-friendly line with five dimes, four boards and a season-high three steals. Ingles hasn't been much of a factor in fantasy this season, and he came into Thursday's contest averaging just 5.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds over his past five games. As such, managers shouldn't rush to pluck him off the waiver wire unless he strings together a series of productive performances.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bills' Gabriel Davis: Not playing Weeks 16, 17

Davis, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after testing positive for the virus, won't be available for games Sunday against the Patriots or Week 17 against the Falcons due to his status as an unvaccinated player, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Davis and Cole Beasley are both following...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy