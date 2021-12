Inspired in equal parts by the pandemic, his grandmother, and Julie and Julia, Bard conservatory alumnus ​​Barrett Radziun MM ’13 found sweet fame on Instagram with his account @thetenorchef, writes the Star Tribune. While a graduate student at the Bard College Conservatory of Music, Radziun started baking for his fellow musicians, only to turn the passion into a side business. Now a performer and professor at Texas A&M University-Commerce, when his classes went online, he set about baking every recipe in Claire Saffitz's Dessert Person, documenting his progress on Instagram. “I think part of the reason people have been interested is that because, just like when I found the Bon Appetit channel, it’s beautiful and it feels really positive and uplifting," Radziun says. "I hear from people and they'll say ‘I just wanted to let you know that your posts have been a really bright spot in my life.’”

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO