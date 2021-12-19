ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The high cost of chasing made-up targets

By Susan Shelley
Whittier Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes anyone in government ever admit they were wrong? Not counting any apologies they issue for the actions of people who were in government decades or centuries ago, can you think of even one time that a government official walked back something they had done personally?. Me, neither. However,...

www.whittierdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whittier Daily News

No wonder why people and businesses are dumping California

A recent study by the Cato Institute, the libertarian think tank, ranked California 48th out of the 50 states in personal and economic freedom. The study also examines fiscal policy and regulatory policy. For the first time, California’s population decreased last year, resulting in the loss of a congressional seat....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

California Gambling Age Changes Proposed By Californian Tribes

A new proposal has emerged in the state of California regarding current gaming laws, and it is being backed by one of California’s biggest tribes who are known to hold a lot of influence in the state. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is one of the driving forces behind the proposed move, along with other supporters of the initiative Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria band, the Federated Indians of the Welton Ranch area, and the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians. We are going to look into the latest proposal with details of the involvement of the tribes and what effects it may have on the state itself.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#California Law#Renewable Energy#Beacon Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
theeastcountygazette.com

Amazon Employees Walk Off Job, State the Company Cut Break Times Because the Epidemic Is ‘Supposedly’ Over

Dozens of Amazon personnel at two Chicago-area services walked off the job for the duration of the ultimate stretch of excursion deliveries on Wednesday, citing the company’s shortened destroy instances and unwillingness to amplify wages. According to the Chicago Tribune, the walkouts at Amazon’s transport facilities in Gage Park...
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

US trucking's conundrum: Driver shortage or retention problem?

The tight US labor market has not spared the trucking industry, where "help wanted" pleas are plentiful, wages are on the rise, and drivers recently have scored signing bonuses of up to $20,000. In an economy that hauls more than $12 trillion in freight annually, the problems facing trucking have drawn the attention of President Joe Biden, who is seeking to restore his political fortunes as United States faces the highest inflation in nearly 40 years. Biden's White House has convened a task force to examine the supply chain snarls partly blamed for the price increases and shortages, including in shipping and trucking. But debate is raging in the largely non-union trucking industry over whether the challenges are exceptional in a competitive pandemic labor market, and what policy changes would have the biggest impact.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy