Luxury SUVs are desirable for an obvious combination of reasons. For one thing, they’re super nice. They tend to have upscale interiors, roomy seats, and amenities you’d find in a private jet. They’re also often reliable and safe, and they last a long time. However, luxury SUVs are expensive. If you’re on the fence about whether buying a luxury SUV is the right move for you, consider the upsides of buying some of the best luxury SUVs coming out in 2022. These are the SUVs that Car and Driver considers to be among the best.

