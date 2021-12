MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Make sure your blow-up decorations are secure. Gusty wind will become a big part of our weather story for Christmas. The wind will blow at 10-20 mph tonight and Christmas Day. Wind gusts will be as high as 25-30 mph. Outdoor decorations may be blown around a bit, and winds can break tree limbs. High profile vehicles like big trucks can become unsteady to drive, too.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO