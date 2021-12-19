Drakeo the Ruler Dies at 28, Stabbed at Los Angeles Festival

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Texas rapper Fatboyshaun’s music carries the grit and gleam of his hustle. His raspy, high-pitched voice pushes his words beyond standard hustle-rap fare, sounding like the vocal middle ground between Westside Gunn and Rasheed Chappell. “Timmy Chans”—the lead single to his latest EP $100 Pasta Plates, produced entirely by Texas-via-Portland producer Trox—is no exception. He uses the titular Texas restaurant as a flag post for all he’s accomplished: “Fly to Houston just for Timmy Chans/Cut the pot with the plug, throw him a couple bands,” he says over the stomp of Trox’s beat. The duo’s chemistry is sharp and forceful, an alluring blend of the old and new. Trox, in particular, has had a busy year—he recently landed production on North Carolina rapper Lute’s latest album Gold Mouf—and by teaming up with Shaun, he’s proving that his ear for lyrical opulence is only growing more potent.

