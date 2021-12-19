ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Drakeo the Ruler Dies at 28, Stabbed at Los Angeles Festival

By Madison Bloom
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Drakeo the Ruler has died at the age of 28, TMZ and Rolling Stone report. A representative for the Los Angeles rapper confirmed the news to Pitchfork. According to TMZ, Drakeo was stabbed during an altercation that broke out backstage during Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival last night (December...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 29

Christine Hernandez
4d ago

my condolences go out to the family of the victim. I feel bad for the family..I see bad comments coming out its sad cuz people don't understand were not perfect but some still try to make it in the world..even in the gangster life...no one is perfect...

Reply(1)
3
the promise man
3d ago

karma got him he was involved in a murder ..what goes around comes around ...someone was waiting for sweet revenge

Reply
3
 

