The high cost of chasing made-up targets

A new proposal has emerged in the state of California regarding current gaming laws, and it is being backed by one of California’s biggest tribes who are known to hold a lot of influence in the state. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is one of the driving forces behind the proposed move, along with other supporters of the initiative Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria band, the Federated Indians of the Welton Ranch area, and the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians. We are going to look into the latest proposal with details of the involvement of the tribes and what effects it may have on the state itself.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO