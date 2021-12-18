Top 15 Reissues of 2021

R.E.M., “New Adventures In Hi-Fi 25th Anniversary Edition” (Craft Recordings) R.E.M.’s last album before Bill Berry hung up his drumsticks has always been an uneasy mixed bag, crossing the arena snarl of “Monster” with the moody gloom of “Automatic for the People,” and not always successfully. But in a way, that makes it the most interesting album the original foursome released, a snapshot of a band unknowingly reaching the end of at least one era. “New Adventures” was recorded during soundchecks and the like, which makes the second disc of extras — live tracks, outtakes, tribute-album covers, etc. — essentially an alternate version of the album, pulsing with a new energy. (Marc Hirsh)

