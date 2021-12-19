ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

15 Wolves Hunted Directly North of Yellowstone National Park This Winter

By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer
 3 days ago
Fifteen wolves have been hunted in two wolf management units directly north of Yellowstone National Park so far this winter, and wolf trapping there hasn’t begun yet. The numbers from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have some worrying about how the state’s wolf trapping season will impact populations in Yellowstone. Several...

State
Montana State
