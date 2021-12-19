ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superstar DJ David Guetta To Perform To The World On New Year's Eve From Louvre Abu Dhabi

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned DJ and producer David Guetta and Louvre Abu Dhabi are joining forces to deliver a state-of-the-art production that unites, inspires and brings energy to people around the globe this New Year's Eve.

Fans around the world will be able to watch the show online on January 1, 2022 at 12 am, Gulf Standard Time ( December 31, 2021 at 9 pm Central European Time, 3 pm Eastern Standard Time).

David Guetta will perform on a purpose-built floating stage constructed in the waters surrounding Louvre Abu Dhabi. Set against the backdrop of the museum's iconic architecture, the show will feature music and a world-class light show whilst integrating projections of masterpieces from Louvre Abu Dhabi's incredible collections.

With its global following and messages of joy, hope and optimism, David Guetta's music unifies people regardless of culture or geography, creating experiences that chime perfectly with Louvre Abu Dhabi's values and mission as the first universal museum in the Arab world.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi said: "We are excited to collaborate with David Guetta, a global music icon, who has chosen Louvre Abu Dhabi and its collections, which is a symbol of connecting cultures, as the backdrop for a thrilling New Year's Eve performance for fans around the world. This event is the latest in Abu Dhabi's drive to bring world-class entertainment and culture to our city, in line with a vision to become an international hub for arts, culture and creativity."

Guetta said: "The Louvre is one of the most iconic venues in the world and I am so excited to be playing at the Abu Dhabi counterpart this New Year's Eve after the success of my Paris livestream last year. It's an honour to be invited to come and perform; we've got out of this world production once again this year and it's going to be an electrifying show and an amazing night. I can't wait to connect with you all and celebrate the New Year together."

Generated by more than 500 light fixtures located around the floating stage, Louvre Abu Dhabi's dome and the surrounding water, the world-class light show will include 20-metre-high flames that will shoot into the night sky, perfectly choreographed to compliment the DJ's set.

