As you progress through a game, the explorable areas on the map will get smaller and smaller, with gas closing in to prevent players from heading out of the zone. The gas is deadly and can kill players in a matter of seconds. Luckily, gas masks can be found throughout Caldera, and can be used to enter the gas for a limited period of time without taking any damage. Here's what you need to know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO