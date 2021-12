The current Wheel of Time author has teased an upcoming video game project with a studio "many of you will have heard of." Brandon Sanderson - who took over as the author of the Wheel of Time book series in 2007 after the original author’s passing - has put out a blog post detailing what fans of his work can look forward to in the new year. In the post, Sanderson reveals that he has been "working on a video game for several years," and that he "suspects it will be announced this year."

