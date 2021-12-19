ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies at 76

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Johnny Isakson, an affable Georgia Republican politician who rose from the ranks of the state Legislature to become a U.S. senator, has died. He...

CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
Fox News

Disagreeing with Trump, Vernon Jones says he's 'the only candidate' who can defeat Stacey Abrams in Georgia

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones argues that he’s "the future of the Republican Party." Jones is a former Democratic state representative who switched to the GOP last year after serving as a leading Black surrogate and supporter in Georgia of former President Trump’s reelection campaign. In April, he launched what pundits consider a long-shot primary challenge against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CBS 46

‘This is a bad look’: No background check for Georgia political candidates

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Only on CBS46, the state’s ethics commission has opened a campaign finance investigation into a former Atlanta mayoral candidate. This comes after the Georgia Secretary of State’s office began investigating Kirsten Dunn’s felony convictions – following our CBS46 investigation that uncovered a number of allegations against her.
BET

Herschel Walker’s Senate Campaign Falsely Claimed He Graduated From The University Of Georgia

In a bid for the U.S. Senate, Republican Herschel Walker falsely claimed he graduated from the University of Georgia. It’s an assertion that the former star running back at the Southeastern Conference school has now removed from his campaign website, just hours after it was posted. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker’s campaign said he “graduated from the university with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice” late Thursday.
WXIA 11 Alive

'Georgia has lost a giant' | Leaders react to passing of Johnny Isakson

ATLANTA — Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia senator who was once called a "special man" by the late Congressman John Lewis, was remembered upon his death at 76 for the rare stature he held as a lawmaker with near-universal bipartisan respect who always "demonstrated integrity, honesty and kindness." Isakson,...
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

