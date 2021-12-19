Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies at 76

In a bid for the U.S. Senate, Republican Herschel Walker falsely claimed he graduated from the University of Georgia. It’s an assertion that the former star running back at the Southeastern Conference school has now removed from his campaign website, just hours after it was posted. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker’s campaign said he “graduated from the university with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice” late Thursday.

