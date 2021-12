How many of the investment calls made a year ago did what they promised? As is usual in any year, some asset classes stubbornly refused to do as they were told. Take the dollar. At this time last year, shorting the dollar was the most “crowded” trade, BofA said, citing its monthly fund manager survey. Some have pointed out in the past how his particular poll has acted as a contrarian indicator but this one has been particularly spectacular; the dollar index is up 7% this year. No central bank can “out-dove” the Fed, we were told, but of course, plenty managed it.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO