Drakeo the Ruler, Influential West Coast Rapper, Dead at 28

By Wolfgang Ruth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVulture can confirm Drakeo the Ruler (real name Darrell Caldwell), influential Los Angeles rapper, has died at age 28 following a reported stabbing backstage at Once Upon a Time in LA festival, where he was scheduled to perform, on Saturday night at Banc of California and Exposition Park. Writer Jeff Weiss...

Billboard

Snoop Dogg Speaks Out After Drakeo the Ruler’s Stabbing Death: ‘I’m Praying for Peace in Hip-Hop’

Snoop Dogg is “praying for peace in hip-hop” following the stabbing death of rapper Drakeo the Ruler at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday (Dec. 18). Snoop, who was scheduled to perform at Saturday’s Once Upon a Time in LA at the Banc of California and Exposition Park, took to social media the following day to share his perspective on the tragic evening and offer his condolences to the late rapper’s loved ones.
New York Post

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
hotnewhiphop.com

Drakeo The Ruler Case: Talent Organizer Says Rapper "Walked Into The Lion's Pit"

There hasn't been much shared about the status of Drakeo The Ruler's murder case. The beloved Los Angeles rapper was reportedly stabbed in the neck while attending the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert over the weekend and since that time, there has been an outpouring of grief over the tragic loss. The Los Angeles Times penned a lengthy article about the status of the investigation that included speaking with a talent organizer for Once Upon a Time in L.A. who wanted to remain anonymous.
Pitchfork

Drakeo the Ruler Dies at 28, Stabbed at Los Angeles Festival

Drakeo the Ruler has died at the age of 28, TMZ and Rolling Stone report. A representative for the Los Angeles rapper confirmed the news to Pitchfork. According to TMZ, Drakeo was stabbed during an altercation that broke out backstage during Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival last night (December 18), where he was scheduled to perform. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital following the incident. Pitchfork has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival for further information and comment.
SFGate

Drakeo the Ruler Was a Profoundly Imaginative Rapper With a Good Heart

The rapper Drakeo the Ruler, born Darrell Wayne Caldwell, had a wide, ready smile and was said by friends and family to have had a good heart. The 28-year-old musician, who was fatally stabbed last Saturday in Los Angeles, often rapped about the grisly realities of life in America’s inner cities with a wit that transcended what others have achieved with the medium.
Vulture

Drakeo the Ruler’s Life Was Stolen Too Many Times

Around 8:40 p.m. last Saturday night, as Drakeo the Ruler walked toward a stage where he was scheduled to perform, a group of more than 40 men, many masked, swarmed him. It happened in what should’ve been a secure area of Exposition Park, where Live Nation was throwing Once Upon a Time in L.A., a one-day festival headlined by Al Green, Snoop Dogg, and YG, among others. At least one assailant stabbed Drakeo in the neck. As he lay bleeding on the ground, waiting for an ambulance to arrive, eyewitness footage of his ravaged body seeped onto the internet. Premature memorials and instant theories about who was responsible spread; there was gloating on Instagram. By the time his death was confirmed to family members roughly four hours later, the surreality had hardened into something more concrete. Drakeo the Ruler was dead at 28.
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
hotnewhiphop.com

Drakeo The Ruler Always Counted His Blessings: Our Final Interview With The West Coast Staple

It's been two days since Drakeo the Ruler was senselessly murdered at a music festival in LA, and the world is only just beginning to grapple with the weight of that loss. As the days plod on, the intense disbelief and grief seems to deepen. Drakeo the Ruler, although just 28 years old, was a legend in his own right, a visionary who had spent the last half-a-decade uprooting the style and sounds of West Coast music. He rendered his own approach to language, using words as both his shield and weapon to dodge insidious observers and speak on them at the same time. His distinctive style broke ground in the undertow; listen to a few LA artists and you'll hear remnants of Drakeo everywhere. "People actually care about what I think and what I got to say," Drakeo told us just a few days after his 28th birthday. "It's my wave that got people listening."
