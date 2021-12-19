Drakeo the Ruler, Influential West Coast Rapper, Dead at 28

It's been two days since Drakeo the Ruler was senselessly murdered at a music festival in LA, and the world is only just beginning to grapple with the weight of that loss. As the days plod on, the intense disbelief and grief seems to deepen. Drakeo the Ruler, although just 28 years old, was a legend in his own right, a visionary who had spent the last half-a-decade uprooting the style and sounds of West Coast music. He rendered his own approach to language, using words as both his shield and weapon to dodge insidious observers and speak on them at the same time. His distinctive style broke ground in the undertow; listen to a few LA artists and you'll hear remnants of Drakeo everywhere. "People actually care about what I think and what I got to say," Drakeo told us just a few days after his 28th birthday. "It's my wave that got people listening."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO