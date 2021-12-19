ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French economic rebound, inflation to moderate next year – central bank

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) – French growth and inflation will moderate in 2022 after a faster than expected recovery this year, after which a tighter labour market will boost wages, the French central bank forecast on Sunday. The euro zone’s second-biggest economy is set to grow 6.7% this year, the...

#Inflation#Paris#French#Reuters#The Bank Of France#Covid
