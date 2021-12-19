ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padma Lakshmi Is Drooling Over This Turkey Leg

By Khyati Dand
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Padma Lakshmi wears many hats. When she's not touring the U.S. for her show "Taste The Nation" or filming the latest season of "Top Chef," she probably keeps herself busy writing the next New York Times-bestselling cookbook, all while regularly sharing recipes on her website. In the middle of...

Related
Mashed

Why This Pic Of Padma Lakshmi With Her Daughter Worried Some Fans

Model, TV personality, and actress Padma Lakshmi is used to being in the limelight and knows that fame can be notoriously difficult to deal with. She found herself appalled at the stories that made it to news websites when she got pregnant with her daughter in 2010 and realized that people were trying to figure out who the father was (via Vanity Fair). Lakshmi said, "I was sort of between relationships without going into the specifics. It definitely complicated the situation, and as we know, our society is a patriarchal society, so I knew that it was not the ideal way, obviously, to be in the situation I was in."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi's Diet Is Focused On These 4 Types Of Food

Very few people have a resume that rivals Padma Lakshmi's. While the Indian-American superstar may be best known as the longtime judge and co-host of hit cooking competition "Top Chef," Lakshmi has worn many hats over the course of her lifetime. Lakshmi launched her career as a model when she was scouted while studying abroad in Spain. From there, she went on to work with some of the world's top designers including Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Gianni Versace and became widely recognized as one of the first Indian models with global reach (as noted by The Talko). Lakshmi credits her modeling career as helping her break into the culinary industry. "It allowed me to travel all over the world, taste the world, and explore places I never would have gotten the opportunity to go to, like France, Bali," Lakshmi shared in her 2015 Jubilee talk (via Bravo).
CELEBRITIES
Financial Times

Padma Lakshmi on the pleasures of a first edition

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. I grew up with books around me. My grandfather was one of the most well-read people I’ve met – and I’ve had the pleasure of knowing some real readers. I love old books, the feeling of them, the wonder of them; I especially love when stories have stood the test of time. I also love old and rare bookstores, just going there and perusing the shelves. It’s hushed and quiet and has such a wonderful atmosphere. I’ve always felt reassured or cosy in the presence of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Massive Amount Of Tea Padma Lakshmi Drinks Every Day

In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR, "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi revealed the approximate amount of tea she drinks on a daily basis. Spoiler alert: It's over the 11.5 cups of water most women are recommended to drink per day (via Mayo Clinic). Lakshmi is constantly on the move between...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Shared Her Super Relatable Holiday Travel Concerns

Travel can be an absolute nightmare, especially around the holidays. According to Catch Carri, travel mishaps around the holidays can hit you anywhere. You might have issues with luggage that is lost, causing unnecessary spending and days without your important possessions. Or you might have issues with public transportation via train, bus, subway, taxi, or more. But those are nothing compared to concerns over travel in the new normal. Between last year and now, with COVID-19 on the rise, guidelines and mandates around travel from the CDC make things even more difficult and nerve-wracking.
TRAVEL
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi's Relatable Dog Meme Has Instagram Laughing

Padma Lakshmi is probably most well-known for being the host of Bravo's "Top Chef," but she's also a cookbook author, and is the creator and host of her own food and travel show, "Taste the Nation," on Hulu. Luckily for fans of her work, she's also pretty active on social media. She's a frequent poster on Instagram, and she often shares recipe videos and personal photos. But what fans really seem to eat up are her meme posts, and the most recent one had her followers in stitches.
PETS
Mashed

Instagram Loves Seeing Giada De Laurentiis Make Pizza With Her Aunt

America's love affair with pizza has been going strong for quite some time. Back in 2012, pizza was named as a favorite food of some 80% of Americans in a survey (via Today). And in 2018, USA Today declared that "pizza reigns as Americans' favorite food," citing a Harris Poll that found about one in five U.S. adults prefer it over other foods. Even so, everyone has their own opinions on what makes the best pie. Some people like Chicago deep-dish; and according to about half of the 26,000 people polled in a Mashed survey, New York-style thin crust is the best. Some like tomato sauce, others prefer Alfredo sauce. Some believe you should eat it folded in half, others eat it crust-first. And then there are the toppings.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Is Drooling Over Geoffrey Zakarian's Favorite Desserts

Who better to get restaurant advice from than a renowned chef? Geoffrey Zakarian's Instagram followers certainly seem to share this philosophy, and we don't doubt that they pay extra close attention when the celebrity chef is willing to dole out a recommendation. After all, Zakarian's impressive bio boasts a 30-year culinary career serving in a range of capacities, including working as a chef in prestigious kitchens like the ones pumping out the quality fare at Le Cirque and Patroon, competing on and winning "Iron Chef," and co-hosting the Emmy-nominated show, "The Kitchen" (via the chef's website). We think it's pretty safe to say the man knows his food.
INTERNET
Instagram Agrees With Padma Lakshmi Calling Herself A 'Snack'

Padma Lakshmi has a lot of titles: television host, producer, cookbook author, mother, and now "snack?" That's how the "Top Chef" star referred to herself in an Instagram video clip: "Just a snack eating a snack," Lakshmi joked in the caption for a video that captured Lakshmi getting her makeup done while eating a bowl of avocado-y goodness. (This, for the record, is the kind of multitasking we can get behind!) When a person not seen on camera asks the "Taste The Nation" star and producer what she's snacking on, Lakshmi says, "Just a big old bowl of guac. You know, trying to keep it light!"
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Giada DeLaurentiis' Upgraded Holiday Cake Is Turning Heads

With Mariah Carey's iconic "All I Want For Christmas" playing in the background, Giada DeLaurentiis shared a simple, delicious holiday cake idea on her TikTok account. Although many people might want to whip up a slice of deliciousness from the home oven, this holiday dessert idea seems to be relatively stress-less. With a slice, dollop, and dusting, a delicious holiday cake goes from box to star of the dessert table.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Instagram Is In Love With Michael Symon's Adorable Kitchen Assistant

There's nothing like the holidays to put the spotlight on family, and Instagram loves how Michael Symon is spending time with his. Symon is not only the newly minted throwdown king, having been anointed by none other than the OG, Bobby Flay, who is producing the new "Throwdown with Michael Symon," but he is also a dad and a grandfather. And during his downtime, Symon likes to spend time cooking with his favorite little assistant in his home kitchen. This assistant happens to be his son Kyle's daughter, and the internet is loving this grandfather-granddaughter duo.
INTERNET
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

These Are The Dishes Ayesha Curry Always Has On Her Holiday Table - Exclusive

When it comes to holidays in the Curry household, it should come as no surprise that Ayesha Curry is the one in the kitchen, making Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for the whole family, including her three kids and NBA star husband Steph Curry. "It's been that way for years," the cookbook author, entrepreneur, and food media personality told Mashed in a recent exclusive interview. And, if you've tried any of the recipes that are featured in her cookbooks, on her YouTube channel, or from her former Food Network show, then you know just how lucky the Curry family is when the holiday season rolls around and they get to dig into her home-cooked meals.
RECIPES
