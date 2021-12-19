ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthDay

Silent Killers: Space Heaters, Generators Bring Carbon Monoxide Danger

HealthDay
HealthDay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1bZj_0dR36wcI00

SUNDAY, Dec. 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you're among the many people who use space heaters and generators during the winter, you need to guard against fire and carbon monoxide (CO) hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says.

In the United States, that's especially true for Black Americans, who have the highest rate of fire deaths — nearly twice the rate of the general population — and who account for 22% of portable generator-related CO deaths, nearly 170 from 2010 to 2020.

Space heaters are involved in about 1,700 fires in the United States each year that result in about 80 deaths and 160 injuries annually, according to the CPSC.

The safety experts advise that you should always plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet and never into a power strip, which can cause overloading that may spark a fire. Make sure to keep flammable materials at least three feet away from space heaters.

Space heaters may also pose a hyperthermia (overheating) hazard, particularly among children, people with disabilities and senior citizens, because of their limited ability to act or react to the elevated temperature.

Hyperthermia can result in death. Never leave space heaters running unattended in a confined space around infants or people with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, the CPSC said in a news release.

Install smoke alarms on every level of the home and inside each bedroom. CO alarms should be placed on every level of the home outside sleeping areas. The experts recommend that you test the alarms every month to make sure they are working. Replace batteries at least once every year, or install smoke and CO alarms with sealed, 10-year batteries.

Have fireplace flues, chimneys, furnaces and other fuel-burning appliances inspected by a professional before each heating season, the CPSC advised.

Most CO deaths associated with portable generators occur in the colder months of the year, between November and February. The exhaust contains CO, which can cause death in minutes and is known as the silent killer.

From 2010 to 2020, more than 700 people in the United States died from CO poisoning associated with generators, with more than 50 such deaths in 2020, according to the CPSC.

Use portable generators outside only and place them at least 20 feet from the home. Never use a generator inside a home, basement, shed or garage.

If you have a power outage, use battery-powered flashlights or lanterns rather than candles to light your home. If you do use candles, never leave burning candles unattended.

More information

The U.S. Fire Administration has more on carbon monoxide safety.

SOURCE: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, news release, Dec. 7, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Carbon monoxide safety tips for winter

(WAND) - Health officials are urging the public to be cautious of carbon monoxide - often known as "the silent killer" - when heating up this winter. HSHS St. Mary's Hospital said more than 400 people in the United States die from CO poisoning not linked to fires each year. More than 4,000 are hospitalized, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cannonbeachgazette.com

Seasons change, but fire and carbon monoxide safety Is year-round

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to be vigilant about fire and carbon monoxide (CO) hazards in the colder winter months ahead. The dangers, although present across all populations, disproportionally affect certain communities. According to CPSC’s Residential Fire Loss Estimates report, African Americans have the highest...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide#Generators#Elderly People#Power Strip#Confined Space#Healthday News#Cpsc#Black Americans
96.9 KISS FM

A Scary Reminder To Protect Your Loved Ones From Carbon Monoxide

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious, and pretty scary threat. One family recently got a scary reminder to protect themselves from carbon monoxide. Luckily, they're alive to talk about it. Why You Should Check Old Appliances For Carbon Monoxide Leaks. This family has a hot water heater that had a...
HEALTH
wbrz.com

Officials respond to possible carbon monoxide exposure in Gardere area

BATON ROUGE - It was initially reported that multiple people at a Gardere area home may have been exposed to carbon monoxide gas early Wednesday morning. Officials said the possible exposure may have occurred at a residence in the 8500 block of Longwood View Avenue. But, shortly after 8 a.m.,...
GARDERE, LA
KXAN

Meteorologist Sean Kelly reminds us of the carbon monoxide dangers as we head into the winter months

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite unusually warm December temperatures, record breaking even, we are heading towards our coldest months of the season. With that in mind, there’s a threat that many central Texans aren’t really prepared for — carbon monoxide poisoning. Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with David Whiting who is a retired Assistant Chief of the Columbus Division of Fire to discuss the dangers.
AUSTIN, TX
Brookings Register

BFD assists with carbon monoxide call

BROOKINGS – The Brookings Fire Department assisted on a call regarding carbon monoxide Monday, Fire Chief Pete Bolzer said. The call came in at 12:52 p.m. Monday for 524 W. 13th St., Bolzer said. “A local manufacturer had some employees become ill at work with symptoms of carbon monoxide...
BROOKINGS, SD
seattlechannel.org

Seasonal Safety Tips: Portable Generator Safety & Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Portable generators can be essential during power outages, but as their use increases so does the danger of deadly carbon monoxide exposure. It's important to learn how to operate generators in a safe and effective way and also how to recognize the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. Local firefighters from Eastside Fire and Rescue offer tips to help you and your family stay safe during the holidays and year-round.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX2Now

The invisible risk of carbon monoxide poisoning

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two recent cases of carbon monoxide poisoning are prompting Pittsburg fire fighters to remind us of the invisible risks. “It’s a odorless, tasteless gas you don’t even know it’s there,” said Dr. Philip Slocum, Freeman Lung Ctr. Making it crucial to both...
JOPLIN, MO
One Green Planet

Dog Saves Family From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

A local family dog is being called a hero after saving her family from carbon monoxide poisoning. Roxy, the dog, alerted her owners after the poisonous gas leaked into their family home. Soon after Roxy had alerted her sleeping owner, the carbon monoxide alarm went off, and Roxy began to...
HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

25 Ways to Beat the High Cost of Heating Your Home This Winter

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. It’s going to cost more to heat your home this winter, thanks to global price hikes for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels. How much more? The federal government is saying we could see spikes of 54% in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KARE 11

8 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Shakopee public safety officials say eight people are recovering after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning early Tuesday. A city spokesman says police were dispatched to a townhome on the 1500 block of Coneflower Lane after a resident called 911 to report three people inside the home were sick. Fire rigs and Allina EMS crews were also dispatched to the scene.
SHAKOPEE, MN
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy