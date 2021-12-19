ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: Rogue One Director Compares Filming Darth Vader to a Car

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 16th marked five years since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit theaters, so director Gareth Edwards sat down with StarWars.com for an extensive retrospective interview about the film. Edwards talked about everything from his initial skepticism about the movie's plot to the fact that he never got to meet...

comicbook.com

StarWars.com

Gareth Edwards Looks Back on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

It’s not typical that a major studio releases a tentpole film in which all the heroes die at the end. But then,. Rogue One wasn’t a typical Star Wars movie. Released December 16, 2016, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story told the tale of how the rebels stole plans to the Death Star, leading directly into the classic Star Wars: A New Hope. It was less space fantasy, more space war, with a grittier tone to match its story of ultimate sacrifice. The film proved to be a critical and box-office hit, and remains a fan favorite of the modern Star Wars era; to wit, Andor, chronicling earlier missions of Rogue One’s rebel spy with a heart, arrives on Disney+ in 2022. To mark Rogue One’s fifth anniversary, director Garth Edwards spoke with StarWars.com about sneaking away to his first Lucasfilm meeting, bringing back Tarkin and Leia with digital effects, and why Rogue One felt like “something we’d borrowed from George.”
