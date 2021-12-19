ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bernie: Senate Should Vote on BBB So Manchin Can Show ‘Why He Doesn’t Have the Guts’

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Moments after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Fox News that he won’t support President Joe Biden’s ambitious Build Back Better social spending package, effectively killing the bill, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said they should still “absolutely” hold a Senate vote...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
MarketRealist

When Is Joe Manchin Up for Reelection and Why Does He Oppose BBB?

While the bipartisan infrastructure bill finally saw the light of day, another piece of legalization has been stuck in Congress. We're talking about the BBB (Build Back Better) bill, which has divided the Democratic party. Joe Manchin, the Democratic Senator from West Virginia, is against the bill. When is he due for reelection and why does he oppose the BBB bill?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Senate Democrats#Fox News#Cnn#State Of The Union
TheDailyBeast

Mitch McConnell: I’ve Spoken to Joe Manchin About Joining GOP

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) seems hellbent on getting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to jump ship to the Republican Party—and he’s let him know about it. “I’ve had this conversation with him off and on for a couple of years,” McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday morning. “He feels like a man alone. If he were to join us, he’d be joining a lot of folks who have similar views on a whole range of issues.” He took it a step further, saying he has spoken to Manchin about keeping his chairmanship on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “He, I’m sure, enjoys being char of the committee. It’s important to West Virginia,” he said. “And all of those things are things we’ve discussed.” While Manchin has said he has no intention of switching parties, if he were to flip, McConnell would regain the Senate and become the majority leader.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WTAJ

Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative with his own jarring year-end announcement. But Republicans are voicing greater confidence now that they can beat back much of what they don’t […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, along with progressive and moderate Democrats, appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative. In the days since the West Virginia lawmaker gave a thumbs down on the package, delivering a […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy