Maine State

Maine CDC reports record number of Mainers are in critical care with COVID-19

By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - A record number of Mainers are in critical care with the coronavirus Sunday, according to the Maine CDC....

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 8

phil chase
5d ago

Good job Maine CDC ! Lets keep the drama going with the fake numbers ! Panic, the sky is falling !

Reply
5
Baxted Johnny
5d ago

ya so far the vaccinated sheep are filling the voids lol

Reply
7
