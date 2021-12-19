ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did the pandemic stifle Oregon entrepreneurship? Numbers suggest the opposite

By Mike Rogoway
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
This is Oregon Insight, The Oregonian’s weekly look at the numbers behind the state’s economy. View past installments here. New business formation climbed sharply in Oregon as the pandemic recession eased, with entrepreneurs leaping in to start new companies this year at an unprecedented rate. Oregonians started...

Super Sarge
5d ago

And now the DEQ under Premier Brown is going to make it impossible to dive a fossil fuel vehicle and unaffordable to drive electric. Welcome to Democrat hell…

snagchuck
5d ago

Kate the Butch is disappointed that it hasn't caused more damage......she feels that all businesses should be owned and operated by the State

