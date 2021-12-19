Highlights and goals: Benfica 7-1 Marítimo in Primeira Liga 2021-22

No problem, in the last 32 of the Coupe de France, PSG beat Feignies, and advance to the next round. Ahead of the match, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke about what it means to face a team from a lower division and the Coupe de France: "It's an important competition, always special. We were lucky to win it last year when we beat Monaco in the final. It was a beautiful moment. Paris Saint-Germain has a great history in the competition and always fights to win it. We will do everything we can to win on Sunday and qualify for the next round. The tradition of the Coupe de France is important at Paris Saint-Germain. Historically, there has always been character, determination and personality at this club. You need that to win the Coupe de France.

