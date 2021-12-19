ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights and goals: Benfica 7-1 Marítimo in Primeira Liga 2021-22

By Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
vavel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur coverage of the match between Benfica and Marítimo of matchday 15 of Liga Portugal bwin 2021-22 comes to an end. Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport. 12:32 PM3 hours ago. 30' Half hour of match....

Goals and highlights: Waalwijk 1-4 PSV in Eredivisie 2021

PSV continue their good form, and this Sunday, as visitors, defeated Waalwijk without any problem, so they will continue to be the leaders of the Dutch competition. Meanwhile, at the same stage of the cup competition, PSV took advantage of their home advantage to beat Fortuna Sittard 2-0 on Wednesday, with Ritsu Döan scoring twice.
SOCCER
