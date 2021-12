Europe’s energy crisis has reignited U.S. concerns that Russia could use its energy dominance across the continent to prevent a strong response from NATO allies should Russia expand its war in Ukraine. That’s why U.S. presidents, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump, have sought to prevent European dependence on Russia by opposing the construction of Russian energy pipelines to Europe, such as the Yamal-Europe pipeline and NordStream 2. But Europe’s thirst for Russian energy, particularly natural gas, has taken priority over geopolitical concerns—and unfortunately, the Biden administration has acquiesced. Russian President Vladimir Putin uses European energy dependence as a trump card in his campaign to subjugate Ukraine and other former Soviet republics, annex parts of their territories, undermine the transatlantic relationship, and restore Russia to greatness.

