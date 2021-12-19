ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

California deputy accused of tossing urine test proving woman innocent gets prison

By Don Sweeney
Tri-City Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former California sheriff’s deputy convicted of tossing a woman’s urine test after it turned up negative for drugs will serve a year in prison, authorities said. Richard Charles Barrios III, 29, pleaded guilty in November to destroying physical matter, the Ventura County District Attorney’s...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WRDW-TV

Like 4 fired deputies, prison guard accused in contraband case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just as four Richmond County deputies were accused of smuggling contraband to jail inmates, a local prison guard faced similar allegations. Three of the fired deputies were out on bond as of Friday morning, but one remained in jail. One of his fellow inmates is Keyera...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Police dog stabbed 27 times in brutal California attack

A San Diego police dog that was stabbed 27 times after hounding down a suspect is slowly recovering at its handlers home. Aros, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois, was stabbed repeatedly in the head by a landlord that had been accused of attacking a tenant with a baseball bat, The Daily Beast reports.The 9 December incident saw the suspect in question attempt to flee on foot, but the Escondido police department hound didn't let him get away for too long. After the assilant climbed on-top of a two story garage, Officer Chad Moore sent Aros in persuit.The dog jumped up,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

18-Year-Old Rudy Reed Arrested For Allegedly Impersonating A Police Officer In Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — An Ohio teen faces charges of impersonating a police officer, and authorities believe he may have more victims. (credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) Rudy Reed, 18, was arrested last Wednesday while driving a white Ford Crown Victoria in the area of La Mesa and Petaluma roads. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle had been observed responding to traffic collisions and being positioned in the roadway in a manner law enforcement does to block traffic. Authorities say the vehicle appeared to be an unmarked sheriff’s patrol vehicle with several law enforcement specific details, including a black...
VICTORVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urine Test#Prison#Drugs#Attorney S Office#Mcclatchy News
CBS Minnesota

Luke Oeltjenbruns Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison For Dragging Police Officer With Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hutchinson man accused of dragging a police officer with his truck and hitting him with a hammer learned his fate in court on Wednesday. In April, police say 61-year-old Luke Oeltjenbruns hit a Menard’s employee multiple times over the head, after the employee asked him to put on a mask. Officers then pursued Oeltjenbruns to an intersection where he refused to get out of his vehicle and told them to shoot him. When Officer Steven Sickmann reached inside to grab his keys, Oeltjenbruns closed the window on the officer’s arm and smashed into squad cars. He then hit Officer...
HUTCHINSON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Grand Island Independent

York woman accused of hitting prison guards

YORK – Dechelly M. Ramsey, 23, of York, has been accused of assaulting two prison guards while incarcerated at the Nebraska Center for Women. Court documents indicate she is charged with two counts of second degree assault, each of which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.
YORK, NE
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Accuse Suspect Of Getting Combative With Officers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Coraopolis man faces charges after allegedly taking money from a home in Kiski Township, threatening officers and then fighting with them. Kiski Police accuse Michael Hungerford of taking $10 from a home on Florida Avenue and of repeatedly calling the police station, making threats while intoxicated yesterday afternoon. A short time later, police say he showed up at the station and got combative with officers in the lobby. He faces a long list of charges and allegedly attacked an officer while being taken into the Armstrong County Jail.
CORAOPOLIS, PA
TheDailyBeast

California Man Who Sent Jan. 6 Threats to 50 Politicians, Journalists Gets 3 Years in Prison

A California man who sent dozens of threats to politicians and journalists around the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 36 months in prison on Monday, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District said in a press release. Robert Lemke, 36, had previously pleaded guilty to making threatening interstate communications in October. “Frustrated with the result of the 2020 election,” as U.S. Attorney Damian Williams put it, Lemke “sought to quell freedom of expression, to intimidate and instill fear in others by threats of violence.” Lemke targeted figures like CNN’s Brian Stelter and Don Lemon, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and relatives of ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). To Jeffries’ brother, CNN confirmed, Lemke texted, “Your brother is putting your entire family at risk with his lies and other words. We are armed and nearby your house. You had better have a word with him.” Speaking at Lemke’s sentencing on Monday, Stelter said, “Intimidating a person to shut them up is intolerable. The press cannot be truly free if it is subject to threats and harassment.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoasttimes.com

Ex-Ventura deputy gets year in jail for throwing out drug test

A judge sentenced a former Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy to one year in jail over throwing out a drug test that exonerated a woman whom he detained on suspicion of being under the influence of methamphetamine. On Nov. 12, 2019, then-Deputy Richard Charles Barrios III was on patrol in...
CAMARILLO, CA
WDVM 25

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy