ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Here are the softest and coziest coats you absolutely need for winter

By Ian Servantes
inputmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurely you’ve been strolling down the streets on the most frigid day when you see them, a person looking like a cozy king with an extravagant, furry coat. You lust over the combination of softness and warmth, imagining yourself draped in shag to rival an arctic creature. Sure, a puffer coat...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

28 Winter Dresses for Women You Won’t Mind Wearing in the Cold

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We love an outfit repeat as much as the royals, but it’s easy to fall into a style rut amid bitter temps. That’s where winter dresses for women can help. Having an arsenal of low-effort pieces (looking at you, turtleneck sweater dress) is key if you want to keep your outfits fresh and your getting-ready process as easy as possible.
APPAREL
In Style

We Found the Cozy, Wear-Everywhere Fleece Jacket You've Been Looking For

Teddy coats have been all the rage over the past few winters, but we'd like to introduce you to the fuzzy outerwear's little sister, the fleece jacket. Less bulky and more casual than its popular predecessor, fleece jackets are blowing up right now, thanks in part to celebrities wearing them on repeat. Earlier this week, Jennifer Garner stepped out for a coffee walk in this cozy cream button down, and supermodels like Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber have been spotted wearing the same lightweight fleece in multiple colors.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

We Plan on Wearing This Amazing Sweater Set During Cold Winter Nights

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A lot of the lounge sets we buy are great for chilly days, but what about those seriously cold nights when we need to wear a heavier-duty material? Basic knits aren’t going to cut it when we really need all of the warmth we can get, which is why we’re beyond ready to buy this set from TAOVK to help us survive the winter!
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison Chen
whowhatwear

The 25 Winter Shoes and Bags You Need to See at Nordstrom Right Now

Our Who What Wear line has dropped some goodies this year, but our fall and winter drops have been something to watch. From cozy shearling slides to statement leather boots, there is so much to love. Not only do the styles look good on the site, but our own editors and influencers have proved the items look just as good IRL. Twenty twenty-one is ending so you know we have to end with a bang. Think of suede boots with unique silhouettes and mini chained bags perfect for any night out. The holidays are coming up, so there's nothing like a new accessory to add to your party look.
APPAREL
latest-hairstyles.com

10 Best Winter Hair Colors for Ladies Over 70

Winter hair colors for women over 70 are fun, modern shades that suit the cool, cozy weather. Having this fresh hair transformation is sure to carry out a youthful radiance in you. These winter colors don’t always mean cool tones. Choose whatever suits your personality, lifestyle, and certainly, your skin...
HAIR CARE
Gear Patrol

The 8 Essential Winter Jacket Styles for Men

In order to survive winter, at least for those folks who struggle with subzero temperatures at the season's peak, you need to be well-equipped. But before you go piling on layers uninformed, you might want to know the different types of winter-appropriate pieces of outerwear. We’ve picked eight styles of outerwear you should know, each of which is built with functionality in mind. Weigh the pros and cons of each before you pull the trigger on a pricey jacket.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faux Fur#Clot#New Favorite#Input#Japanese#Needles
Popular Mechanics

The 10 Coziest Men’s Flannel Pajamas to Keep You Warm This Winter

Flannel pajamas are a must for staying warm on chilly winter nights—and for lounging in after breakfast with a second mug of coffee. Despite their luxurious feel, most flannel pajama sets are relatively inexpensive, regardless of whether you prefer a classic matching set, bottoms only, or a one-piece union jumpsuit.
APPAREL
Iowa State Daily

How to style your puffer coat now that winter is officially here

The temperature is dropping, and puffer coats are back. Being in the Midwest in the fall and winter season, a puffer is a closet essential. Keeping you warm and fashionable at the same time, a good puffer jacket checks all the boxes for a winter coat. A puffer jacket can...
APPAREL
Who What Wear

5 Items You Need If You Live in a Puffer Jacket Every Winter

The humble puffer jacket has become a wardrobe staple over the last five years. This '90s-inspired trend made its inevitable comeback among the street style set around 2017 and has slowly trickled down to the masses ever since. You can now buy a puffer jacket in every style, color, pattern, and material imaginable, and I've come to rely on this cozy staple every winter.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Grazia

The & Other Stories Sale Has All The Faux-Fur Coats, Quilted Jackets And Warm Jumpers You Need This Winter

The & Other Stories seasonal sale has started - and if you need a little pick-me-up or just fancy doing some self-gifting (it is Monday, after all) there are discounts of up to 50%. Let's get one thing straight - there are no past-season dregs that would be a) a waste of money and b) bad for your footprint. Instead you'll find sumptuous faux-fur coats, quilted jackets, knitwear, dresses and boots that will lift your wardrobe now and over the next few months as temperatures turn even colder. A particular favourite is this cropped quilted jacket with a removable collar (was £120, now £72). I also love this boxy down vest in a pick-me-up shade of lilac (was £120, now £54). This checkered wool coat will see you through until the daffodils arrive in early spring (was £205, now £123). And, last but not least, these padded slippers will make cold mornings infinitely more bearable (was £35, now £28).
APPAREL
wmagazine.com

The Coolest, Coziest Winter Accessories

I find it rather challenging to look stylish in the winter. In the summertime, my most meticulously crafted outfits are on full display, but during the colder months, anything I’m wearing tends to be hidden under bulky layers. It can be tough to find a way to showcase your personality when you’re prioritizing warmth over style. All this said, a challenging weather situation can also provide ample opportunity to get creative with your wardrobe, particularly the bits and bobs that actually show when you’re wearing a heavy coat, like gloves, hats, scarves and socks. Winter accessories were actually a major focal point on the Fall 2021 runways, and designers certainly had a good time making them fun and interesting to wear. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the top picks that we plan to shop this season—for ourselves and as foolproof holiday gifts.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Up Your Christmas Sweater Game With Urban Revivo's New Styles

Since its founding in 2006, Urban Revivo has launched 300 brick-and-mortar stores worldwide, including London, Singapore, Bangkok, Shanghai and Beijing. Earlier this year, the brand debuted its global e-commerce platform to provide its customers with a convenient shopping experience. Crafted from quality materials, Urban Revivo’s offerings provide a premium look...
APPAREL
kansascitymag.com

The Boots You Need This Winter

Inspired by the moon landing of 1969, the sleek and retro Moon Boots are making a comeback in new and vibrant forms. While you may have peeped their return in a variety of bright colors, Italian-made Moon Boots also come in velvet, furry and animal print options. We gravitated toward the matte Protecht Mid Khaki Rubber Boots ($265), which feel true to the brand’s original style with a muted tone that is timely and pairs with anything. Moon Boots are meant to make a statement while withstanding these cold, wet winter days.
APPAREL
Grazia

COS' Winter Sale Has Enough Coats, Boots And Dresses To See You Through Until Spring

It's officially sale season and one of our favourites has got to be COS. Because of the timeless and functional nature of the brand, its sale - which is up to 50% off clothes and accessories - is just an extension of what it does best. It's got long-sleeved dresses that will work now, coupled with a ribbed polo neck, and in spring (Erika Boldrin's halter neck maxi is the ultimate LBD - long black dress - and is reduced from £79 to £55.30). It's also got some fantastic pairs of leather boots - I love the elongated lilac pair (was £180, now £126) and the shorter camel style (was £150, now £105) - and some great options if you're looking to stock up on basics like white button-downs and flared jeans. Happy shopping!
APPAREL
PopSugar

14 Items That'll Help You Build the Coziest At-Home Spa Night This Winter

As much as I love a happy-hour hot toddy and checking out holiday lights, there are frequent times when I'd much rather stay in, change into my comfiest robe, turn on the cheesiest Christmas movie I can find on Netflix, and do a face mask. In my opinion, a spa night in is also a perfect opportunity to rest and recharge during this joyful but sometimes stressful season.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

The 5 Rules of Wearing Winter Boots in 2022

Winter boots aren’t exactly the most stylish footwear option, but once that snow starts coming down and sidewalks turn into a maze of ice and slush, you’ll be glad you reached for your trusty lug-sole Sorels rather than your sleek new leather booties. But just because the weather calls for practical footwear doesn’t mean you have to forgo style all together. Here are the five rules for making winter boots look fashionable and cool in 2022.
APPAREL
HuffingtonPost

The Coziest Men's Cashmere Sweaters For Winter

A warm cashmere sweater is a must-have for any man’s winter wardrobe. The wool fiber is incredibly soft, cozy and adds a luxurious element to even a simple outfit. While a high price tag is often attached to quality cashmere sweaters, when properly cared for and stored, they can last multiple seasons. If you are on a tighter budget, cashmere blend sweaters are a good option. They combine both cashmere — typically between 5% and 10% — and other fabrics like cotton, silk or Merino wool.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy