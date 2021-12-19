ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Highways, Trains And Planes Fill Up For Christmas Travel Rush

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighways, trains and planes are filling...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldairlinenews.com

Emirates gears up for busy holiday travel rush

With the end of school term and the start of the holiday season, Emirates is expecting over 1.1 million passengers to pass through Terminal 3 at Dubai International during this busy travel period which will run through until 21 December. This weekend will see a peak surge of close to 250,000 travelers departing from Terminal 3.
TRAVEL
CBS Denver

Christmas Eve Travelers Making The Best Of The Holiday After Hundreds Of Flights Canceled

DENVER (CBS4)- Slow but steady was the pace at Denver International Airport on Friday as people left for trips and picked up loved ones before the holiday. Everyone was busy except one Fort Collins woman named Kelsey. She had time to sit and enjoy her coffee. (credit: CBS) “I was actually checking in for my flight and I realized that I couldn’t check-in,” she said. She is flying United Airlines and her flight to Chicago to see her family was canceled. United and Delta Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with just hours’ notice before many were expecting...
DENVER, CO
cbslocal.com

Holiday Travel Rush Is On Amid Omicron Surge

The Christmas travel rush is underway amid new concerns over the Omicron surge. Experts predict travel will be back to pre-pandemic levels or even greater. CBS2's John Dias reports from JFK Airport.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Trains
KMBC.com

Union Station's Amtrak train sees busy holiday travel rush

It's a busy day for holiday travelers at Union Station. Nearly 70 people arrived by train Thursday afternoon and over 100 left Amtrak a couple hours later. For a lot of folks, this was the quickest way to travel amid the restlessness of the season. "It's been hectic, seems like...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
WTOK-TV

Meridian Regional Airport gearing up for Christmas travel

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas is just days away and that means holiday travel is about to increase. The Meridian Regional Airport has some helpful tips that will make your travel day a breeze. One of the main tips is to arrive at least an hour before your flight leaves to allow yourself time to get everything together without the feeling of being rushed.
MERIDIAN, MS
The Independent

Train strikes to hit Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve rail travellers on CrossCountry

Passengers on CrossCountry trains are being urged to complete their Christmas journeys on Thursday, ahead of a strike by members of the RMT union on 24 December.The dispute is a familiar one: the role of guards.The RMT’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “There has been a systematic attempt by CrossCountry to undermine the role of the senior conductors and train managers by drafting in other staff to do their jobs.“CrossCountry need to understand that they already have trained and competent guards that are available and ready to work.“They need to stop with their underhand measures and attempts to train up various...
TRAFFIC
WESH

Florida roads fill with travelers as holiday driving rush begins

ORLANDO, Fla. — Family cars are about to turn into Santa's sleighs, packed with gifts on the way to their Christmas destination. AAA predicts the holiday driving rush officially begins Thursday. "We're coming out of Jacksonville this morning and we're going to Bonita Springs," traveler Richard Sapp told WESH...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Airline Delays Leave Homesick Travelers Waiting At DIA On Christmas Eve

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of flights were canceled across the country on Christmas Eve. Worker shortages suffered by airlines like United and Delta left thousands of passengers scrambling to get home. (credit: CBS) Even the successful reunions this year didn’t come without frustrations along the way. In addition to flights being canceled, the A-Line had to cancel a trip Friday evening due to a lack of staff. It’s a federal requirement to have a second crew member on board. The Muser family spent Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport, anxiously waiting for the tenth member of their family to arrive. Even the...
DENVER, CO
Central Illinois Proud

Planes, trains and automobiles: How to stay safe while traveling this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the holiday weekend just days away, many Central Illinoisans are taking to the road or sky to visit friends and family. This year, there are many reasons to be extra vigilant on the road, extra careful in the airport, and extra patient as people make their way to their destinations.
PEORIA, IL
CBS Sacramento

Half-Mile Line Of Cars Greets People Seeking Christmas COVID Test At Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you think stores were crowded two days before Christmas, you should have seen the line of cars at Cal Expo. These weren’t last-minute shoppers, but people wanting a COVID-19 test before Christmas. The Cal Expo site offered no-cost PCR and antigen tests in a cavernous livestock building with no appointment necessary. At 10:30 a.m. a half-mile line of cars reached all the way out onto Exposition Boulevard. Cal Expo police were busy setting up traffic cones in the racetrack parking lot in an effort to prevent vehicles from blocking the busy intersection outside Gate D. People arriving mid-morning waited nearly two hours to get their test. A Cal Expo security guard said he hadn’t seen a crowd like this before and speculated it was because the site would be closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and people wanted to get tested before holiday gatherings. A staff member working for Curative, the test vendor, said they’d had a supply of 350 test kits on Wednesday but had run out in the early afternoon. The staff member said they’d ordered 2,000 kits for Thursday and expected even that might not be enough to meet the high demand.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy