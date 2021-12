Of all the potential murder defenses a suspect might try, few are as bold as the one attempted by Randy Herman Jr. On March 25, 2017, Herman called police in West Palm Beach, Florida, told them that he had committed homicide, and to come pick him up at nearby Haverhill Park. Upon being detained, he confessed to authorities that he had fatally stabbed one of his roommates, 21-year-old Brooke Preston, a shocking 25 times. The catch was that Herman said he didn’t remember doing this; rather, he’d awakened to find himself standing over her body, a bloody knife in his hands. If Herman had no answer about how this could have taken place, however, his lawyers soon did: he’d slain his close friend while sleepwalking.

