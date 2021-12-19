ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauded modern British architect Richard Rogers dies at 88

By Danica Kirka 
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Richard Rogers, the British architect who helped change the look of modern cities by putting features like elevators and air ducts on the outside of his buildings, has died at 88. Rogers burst into public view in 1972 when work began on the Pompidou Centre in...

