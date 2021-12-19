ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Father of three killed in Collier canal crash

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 37-year-old Naples man died after crashing into a canal in Collier County Saturday night.

The driver, Omar Rosa, tried to get out of his sinking truck, but it was too late. He drowned, trapped in his truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWWT0_0dR32qSm00

According to a GoFundMe, Rosa leaves behind a wife and three children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCKrv_0dR32qSm00

Rosa was driving a pickup truck was driving east on Frangipani Avenue when he drove off the road.

He drove over an embankment and entered a canal where the truck then submerged, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Two other men were in the truck when it plunged into the canal. They were not hurt.

