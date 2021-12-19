ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Nebraska's quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s02tF_0dR32pa300

Even in normal times Nebraska has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, with fewer than two million people and plenty of jobs to go around. But with some workers slow to return to work after COVID-19 shutdowns, the state has hit new depths, recording the country’s lowest-ever state unemployment rate of 1.8% in November.

Now Gov. Pete Ricketts, who frequently expounds on the value of work, is confronting an intriguing question: Can a governor force citizens to work, even if they apparently aren’t eager or able to do so?

Ricketts is certainly trying every option imaginable to get Nebraskans into jobs, including requiring people to confer with job coaches before seeking unemployment benefits.

“There’s going to be a lot of different things we’re going to have to do to reach each individual and, if they’re not working for whatever reason, get them back into the workforce,” Ricketts said recently.

Unemployment rates are low in many places, and as the national rate fell to 4.2%, officials across the country are struggling to convince people who have stopped looking for work to seek jobs.

A full work force is needed to keep businesses functioning and support local economies, but it's hard to overstate the difficulty of uprooting people who are caring for family members, exploring other life options or who just want to take a break.

Ricketts is determined to try with policies that make it more trouble to stay home.

“Jobs help create great financial independence for Nebraskans and their families, giving them the dignity to achieve their dreams,” said the two-term Republican governor, who is part of the Ricketts family, whose estimated $4.5 billion in wealth originated with the creation of the online brokerage Ameritrade.

Ricketts' first move was to require people seeking unemployment benefits to meet with a job coach, discuss specific employment goals and enroll in an “individualized reemployment plan." The state added tougher requirements for maintaining benefits and for contacting employers to apply for openings.

Nebraska also was one of the first to end supplemental federal assistance for workers hit by the pandemic.

Nebraska has about 49,000 job openings listed on a state website and 19,000 working-age residents who are not working. About 4,300 people are receiving unemployment benefits.

Among the unemployed is Sonja Redding an Omaha mother whose daughter and son have autism and methylmalonic acidemia, a rare autoimmune disease that makes them exceptionally vulnerable to viruses.

Redding previously worked as a reseller and ran her own booth at a flea market but stopped after the pandemic hit. She has survived on federal stimulus money, unemployment, Social Security income and her own savings, but lately has reduced her spending “to a bare minimum” so she can stay home with her children.

“I would love to get back to work,” she said. “I'm a normal parent and would like to have time away from my kids sometimes, but this is what we've got to do right now. It's definitely draining.”

Redding said employers she's talked to want her to come into the office.

Other reasons some people aren't working include concerns about being infected with the coronavirus, said Dave Swenson, a economics professor at Iowa State University. Burnout is another factor, particularly among health care workers and teachers.

Swenson questions the effectiveness of Ricketts' efforts because most people without jobs aren't getting jobless aid, he said.

Still, there is no question that Nebraska businesses are hurting for workers.

“It’s their No. 1 challenge, their No. 2 challenge and their No. 3 challenge,” said Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a chamber survey, more than 90% of chamber members identified worker shortages as their biggest concern.

In Lincoln Nebraska's second-largest city, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing has been unable to meet customer demand for its jet skis, ATVs, subway rail cars and aircraft parts.

“I would hire 150 people right now if I could,” said Bryan Seck, the company's chief talent management strategist.

Lincoln’s unemployment rate before the pandemic was 3.8%, but now it’s closer to 1.3%. Kawasaki has begun offering more consistent hours, an $18.10 starting hourly wage and a tuition reimbursement program.

Mitch Tempus, the owner of two Fernando's Cafe & Cantina restaurants in the Omaha area, said he's been trying unsuccessfully to lure back some of the servers and bussers he laid off last year, even offering raises that increased his labor costs by more than 20% and brought average wages up to $13 or $14 an hour.

And with new hires, “It's even hard retaining them," he said. "Sometimes people will work for two or three days and then we never see them again.”

Pat Keenan, who manages three chain hotels in North Platte, Nebraska, said he's given up plans to open a restaurant near one hotel because “the chances of us getting it staffed are almost zero.”

He added, “I would call 2021 the year of the hourly employee,” he said. “They have more power than they’ve had and more money than they’ve ever had.”

Keenan said it's time for the federal government to come up with an immigration reform plan that would allow more immigrants to work legally in the United States.

“I think we’re back at the stage where we need an influx of hard-working people again,” Keenan said. “I hate to say it, but it feels like a lot of existing Americans feel a little entitled and have lost their work ethic.”

___

Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Task Force One heads to Kentucky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Task Force One departed Friday afternoon for Mayfield, Kentucky to assist in search and rescue operations. Kentucky was struck by a devastating tornado on Friday. According to Gov. Andy Beshear, more than 70 people may have been killed when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles. That the number of deaths could eventually exceed 100 across 10 or more counties.
KENTUCKY STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska trucking making changes to attract more workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Long before the pandemic began, the trucking industry was struggling to find drivers and diesel technicians. Now with supply chain issues and demand higher than ever before, trucking industry leaders know they have to change the way they gain and maintain workers, or it could get a lot worse. The Nebraska Trucking Association is leading the industry and making changes, starting with their big Christmas display and taking time to thank a trucker.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State Where Retirees Are Most Likely to Move

The retirement age in America has changed over time. The Social Security Administration keeps a record it calls “normal retirement age.” For people born in1937 and earlier, the age was 65. Over time, the figure has risen. For people born in 1960 or later, the figure is 67.  A number of calculations go into when […]
ECONOMY
WOWT

Nebraska pharmacies facing staffing shortages, heavier work loads

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly every business and industry has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as staffing shortages around the state and nation continue to stretch businesses, some often overlooked front line workers are feeling the effects harder than others. “The job has become more demanding,” says Marcia...
NEBRASKA STATE
PennLive.com

More Pa. senior citizens now qualify for the state’s prescription assistance programs

Thousands more Pennsylvania senior citizens can now rest easier knowing they will qualify for programs that help them afford their medications in the coming year. Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed into law two bipartisan bills that make adjustments to income eligibility limits for the PACE and PACENET prescription assistance programs that offer low-cost prescription medications to qualified residents age 65 or older. PACE has lower income limits than the PACENET program. Both are funded through proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraskans#Republican#Ameritrade
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Safest City

What makes a city safe? Lack of crime? Good hospitals and high hospitals per 100,000 people? Streets with low accident rates? Clean air? In the day and age, tough COVID-19 restrictions? Clearly, the answer is subjects based on people’s age, health, and individual anxieties about what is safe and what isn’t. We decided to focus […]
HEALTH
honknews.com

Who Will Receive the Final Stimulus Payments and How Much Will They Be?

Many of the Americans will still be getting the last stimulus payment and look forward with hopes for the same. Some citizens might even get their payments even after this round of the Fourth stimulus checks. The three rounds of stimulus check earlier were First, in April 2020 second, in...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

Where People From Texas Are Moving to the Most

Texans have long had a reputation for taking pride in their state’s size and its notable place in U.S. history. A few weeks after declaring independence from Mexico in 1836, the state’s forces defeated Mexican troops, and Texas existed as an independent republic until it was admitted to the Union as a state nearly a […]
TEXAS STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in January

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in January. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, about 382,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $61 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities to Buy a House in America

Home prices surged 14.6% in April, the largest increase in more than three decades, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller property value index. It was the 11th straight month home prices had increased. The increase was partly the result of Americans seeking to move after experiencing the COVID-19 lockdowns.  However, there are some parts of […]
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

The Independent

396K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy