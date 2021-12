WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – An incident report suggests a possible racially-charged motive behind the killing of a South Florida teen. Semmie Lee Williams Jr., a homeless man living on the streets of Miami, is accused of killing 14-year-old Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens. According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by CBS4 News, a deputy asked Williams while being fingerprinted if he understood his charges, to which Williams said, “yeah, murder because of what they did to Black people about giving them syphilis.” After that, the deputy says Williams got physical. The deputy resisted and took Williams down. As he...

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO