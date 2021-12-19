ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina county to buy affordable houses in disrepair

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina county is buying 18 vacant homes from the local housing authority so they can remain affordable to low income families instead of being sold to the highest bidder at auction.

Charleston County will buy the 18 homes for $2.47 million in federal money, or an average of $137,222 per house, The Post and Courier reported.

The county also use federal money to repair them, although that cost has not been determined. The county then plans to turn them over to nonprofit or government housing groups to manage.

The Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority has been unable to get people into the homes because of their age and required maintenance. They have been empty for more than a year.

The authority plans to use the money to upgrade other properties, said Franklin Scott, who became the county housing authority’s director in October after the authority fired its CEO and the Charleston County Council ousted the chairman of the authority’s board.

Charleston County does not manage the county housing authority, but the County Council appoints its board members.

