Yoga on the Wharf

Are you interested in doing something unique this holiday season? If so, you have to go to Holiday Goat Yoga in a few weeks. Hosted by the Addison Athletic Club, this fun event will be on Saturday, December 18th, from 12 – 1 PM in Addison Circle Park. Here you will be able to do yoga with goats dressed up in their best holiday sweaters and have coffee, cocoa, and candy canes. During the yoga, the goats will graze and jump around (or on) you! It will be a fun, and memorable experience, and ticket prices range from $20 – $32. All proceeds from this event will go towards the animals of Goat Yoga Dallas.

ADDISON, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO