Workouts

Yoga on the Wharf

KEYT
 5 days ago

"Yoga with a view...the best one and the biggest feeling of gratitude ever! This is an...

events.keyt.com

Auburn Plainsman

COLUMN | Everyone does yoga

While it's what people often think of, yoga can offer more than the poses. Growing up, my dad would make himself a cup of black coffee and walk over to our big red couch. He would sit on the end, place his mug on the side table to make way for a cat to jump onto his lap. He would spend the next half hour just sipping his coffee and petting the attention needy feline.
AUBURN, AL
bookriot.com

A Reckoning With My Yoga Books

I’ve been practicing yoga now for almost half my life — and for the past six years, I have been an instructor, accumulating over 500 hours of training and teaching classes in studios and gyms, church halls, and community centres all over London. When you’re a bookish type, years of teaching and learning means accumulating books, from universal bestsellers to small press pamphlets and journals. The shelf grows with your knowledge and you build a joyful little library of progress.
YOGA
ladailypost.com

Gruninger: Yoga Therapy – Legs Up The Wall Pose

Feet Up the Wall Pose or Viparita Karani pose. Courtesy photo. One of the most effective restorative yoga poses is called Feet Up the Wall Pose or Viparita Karani. This is one of the easiest ways to turn yourself upside down without having to do a handstand or headstand and it’s just as, if not more beneficial for the mind and body.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
addisonmagazine.com

Holiday Goat Yoga

Are you interested in doing something unique this holiday season? If so, you have to go to Holiday Goat Yoga in a few weeks. Hosted by the Addison Athletic Club, this fun event will be on Saturday, December 18th, from 12 – 1 PM in Addison Circle Park. Here you will be able to do yoga with goats dressed up in their best holiday sweaters and have coffee, cocoa, and candy canes. During the yoga, the goats will graze and jump around (or on) you! It will be a fun, and memorable experience, and ticket prices range from $20 – $32. All proceeds from this event will go towards the animals of Goat Yoga Dallas.
ADDISON, TX
asapland.com

Benefits of Yoga for Women

Yoga is a full-body workout with its root in India. It is something trendy all around the world, including women. The most beneficial of Yoga for women are reduced Stress, strengthened muscles, increased flexibility, and many other health benefits. Let us see some best uses of Yoga for women in this article.
WORKOUTS
Las Vegas Herald

Jason Freskos Explains the Benefits of Yoga

Jason Freskos is a yoga instructor who wants to encourage as many people as possible to try yoga out so they can experience firsthand how amazing practicing yoga is. He wants to share his knowledge and help people understand that yoga is more than just stretching. Below he outlines the qualities he feels are beneficial for most people that they can experience when it comes to yoga. The benefits include everything from physical health, mental health, and stress management.
WORKOUTS
The Blade

Yoga event welcomes winter

In celebration of the winter solstice, a special yoga event is planned for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wildwood Preserve Metropark in the Ward Pavilion, organizers announced. "This celebration of the winter solstice will include a guided candlelight walk from the Ward Pavilion to the covered bridge and back, followed by a gentle Yin yoga practice inside the Ward Pavilion, ending with meditation," a news release stated. "The intent will be to create a quiet inner experience that prepares us to welcome in the beauty of the winter season."
YOGA
scott.mn.us

Vinyasa Mix Yoga Series

Stay grounded this winter during yoga sessions with Val Roder of Olivine Yoga. Connect breath, meditation, and various asanas (poses) during this flow series — all from the comfort of your own home. All experience levels and abilities welcome. This program is taught online. Cost is $30 for this four-session program and reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Times Union

Start Relaxing by Practicing Yoga with YogaWorks

In the course of running your business, it's important to find ways to relax from time to time. After all, if you can't calm down, de-stress, and give yourself a break occasionally, you might just explode. Or, worse yet, your mind won't operate at peak performance, resulting in poor decision-making or decreased productivity.
WORKOUTS
pasadenanow.com

Yoga for the Rest of Us?

Yoga doesn’t have to be about strange positions with names that make no sense to a newcomer. Those rules can be stretched a little, just like yoga. YogaSix, a modern fitness boutique recently opened in Pasadena, looks at the teaching of the ancient art of Yoga in a different way.
PASADENA, CA
magbloom.com

Bloomington Yoga Collective: A New Downtown Studio

At least two local yoga studios closed during the pandemic, even as surging stress made finding a place to reflect and recalibrate increasingly important, says Samantha “Sam” Eibling. That’s why she and Eryn Blair created the Bloomington Yoga Collective (BYC), a downtown space where local yoga instructors and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Metro East Sun

Basic Yoga on January 11

Memorial Hospital East recently issued the following announcement. This class is taught for the beginner student but can be practiced by the most advanced student. We can accommodate those that may be more comfortable practicing with props, including chairs. Classes will be held inside the Collinsville Activity Center from 6-7pm....
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Lima News

Yoga workshop scheduled for Dec. 17

LIMA — A Kundalini Yoga Workshop will take to the mats at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at One River Collective, 2366 Shawnee Road, Lima. Instructor Stephanie Dixon will conduct the 90-minute session, which comprises meditation, mantra, physical exercises and pranayama breathing techniques. The event’s purpose is “to hold...
LIMA, OH
KATV

Supportive group therapy: Yoga and mindfulness

For more information call Rivendell Behavioral Health Services today at 1-800-264-5640. They offer no cost assessments and referrals 24/7 in the privacy of their accredited hospital as well as onsite mobile assessments across the state.
YOGA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Yoga With Puppies

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Oregon Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. Oregon Pays $309/month off Your Mortgage in December (You Must Request It) Oregon Seniors with No Life Insurance Get a $250k...
OREGON, OH
Community Impact Austin

Yoga studio Finding Balance coming to Hutto in January

Finding Balance, a yoga studio at 117 East St., Hutto, will open in early to mid-January. Finding Balance will offer daily yoga classes as well as periodic events focused on yoga, wellness and personal development. www.findingbalancetx.com. Reporter, Pflugerville/Hutto. Carson became the reporter for the Pflugerville-Hutto edition of Community Impact Newspaper...
HUTTO, TX

