The jury deliberating at Kim Potter s manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright asked a judge whether the officer's handgun could be freed from an evidence box so they could hold it.Their question Tuesday went to the heart of the former police officer's claim that she made a tragic mistake when she grabbed her gun, instead of her Taser and shot Wright during a traffic stop April 11 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.Prosecutors had highlighted the differences in the look, feel and weight between Potter's gun and Taser, and had promised jurors they...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO