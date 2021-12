Germany-based Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank have announced allowing customers to use the giropay method to pay for online shopping. Users need their access data (username and PIN) from online banking, and the payment is confirmed by means of a TAN. Customers of the two banks can pay in thousands of other online shops such as electronics retailers or airlines by online transfer. According to a paydirekt representative, the integration of giropay at Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank is a step towards a standardised online payment method for German banks.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO