Two teams looking to bolster their playoff hopes will meet on Christmas when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Arizona Cardinals in a key interconference matchup. The Colts (8-6), second place in the AFC South, entered the weekend as the fifth seed in their conference. A win would also keep the pressure on the first-place Tennessee Titans. The Cardinals (10-4) have dropped two in a row to fall to the fourth seed in the NFL playoff picture and are tied for first with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO