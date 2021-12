Roker Report is raising money for our adopted charity once again this Christmas. Your donations keep people in our city fed and clothed all year round. Sssh! With a new manager in the stands and a full house too we knew Portman Road was going to be lively, but come full time the Lads had well and truly killed the mood. All you could hear was the excellent away turnout, and with any luck it will be the same on Tuesday at Arsenal. We’ve all seen that Sunderland can sometimes crumble in the face of a high tempo start from an opposition side backed by a big atmosphere, but instead of buckling we showed some maturity, played ourselves into the game and actually had the better of the second half.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO