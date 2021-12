Misfits Gaming (MSF) will be banking on some rookie firepower in the 2022 LEC season, fielding the league’s youngest roster for next year. The org has brought onboard four new faces to the main roster, including jungler Lucjan “Shlatan” Ahmad from the academy squad. The lineup has an average age of 20.6 years, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be going in without experience. Fans will be happy to see some familiar faces from around the European pro scene, bringing a fresh look to MSF, a desire to prove themselves, and high potential.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO