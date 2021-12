You know "Home Alone," of course: The holiday movie featuring Macaulay Culkin as an adorable (or according to his family, very annoying) kid who survives a rogue tarantula, a scary neighbor, and the Wet Bandits all while self-parenting in an enormous house. It first was released way back in 1990, according to Inside the Magic, and has become one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time. It has also spawned five sequels, including "Home Sweet Home Alone," which opened this year. Thirty-one years of "Home Alone" mayhem means that there are now a few generations of fans that are old enough to experience the latest tribute to this very funny movie.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO