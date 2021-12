Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Wednesday on the NewsHour, hospitals in the United States struggle to handle the influx of COVID patients following the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Then, we speak with a progressive Democrat about whether the party can salvage the president's derailed legislative agenda. And, the racial divide on COVID vaccinations remains stubbornly wide with many Black Americans still vaccine hesitant.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO