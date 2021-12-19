ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

Geese in the Garden

By Nancy Bliss
mymotherlode.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have nostalgic recollections of geese. Years ago, on our five-acre farm in the San Joaquin valley, we purchased two African Grey goslings from a hatchery. When the drawer was opened, the first human they saw was me! I became their mother. Those two geese would follow me everywhere,...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wicked Local

THE ADDICTED GARDENER: A gift list for gardeners

It’s that time of year again! Our first dusting of snow covered the landscape this morning reminding us that the Christmas holiday is right around the corner. What seems to have eluded me this year is the gift list for gardeners that I usually publish right after Thanksgiving. Better late than never, eh?
GARDENING
Kitsap Sun

Gifts from the garden for the holidays

As the winter holidays arrive, it’s pleasant to have a supply of small gifts on hand for friends and neighbors. I especially enjoy making garden-based gifts, from tussie-mussies to long-lasting kitchen swags or wreaths of dried herbs, garlic, and peppers. Tussie-mussies were considered an Elizabethan necessity, mixtures of aromatic...
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
idaho.gov

Geese left to waste in Franklin dumpster

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the waste of four Canada geese in the Southeast Region. On Dec. 7, a concerned citizen reported the dead geese which had been dropped into a dumpster located at the corner of Main Street and Highway 91 in the southeast Idaho town of Franklin. Some of the breast meat had been removed from one goose; however, no attempts had been made to properly salvage meat from the other three.
FRANKLIN, ID
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Groundcover plants are a gardening asset

Is your garden interesting to look at in the winter?. Does it have structure? Evergreens for some color? Trees for height or maybe with an interesting bark?. Do your perennial beds disappear after the first hard frost and become a sea of mulch?. Mulch has its place in the garden....
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Joaquin, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Tuolumne County, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Tuolumne County, CA
Lifestyle
Brainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Moon gardens can be mesmerizing

Answer: Moon gardens tend to be monochromatic. They usually fall into the realm of an all-white garden. A moon garden is meant to be enjoyed by the light of the moon or evening. It is intended to be a peaceful spot to rest, relax and appreciate celestial beauty. A moon garden design has plants with white flowers and silvery foliage that reflect light from the setting sun and rising moon. Reds, blues and other deep colors seem to disappear at dusk, but whites and silvers really pop in even the slightest amount of moonlight. This garden typically has fragrant, nocturnal blooming flowers, which attract nighttime pollinators, like the sphinx moth.
GARDENING
Citrus County Chronicle

Jane's Garden: Attracting birds in Florida gardens

People enjoy watching birds in their gardens. Dozens of resident breeding bird species call Florida home. Homeowners can stock feeders with black oil sunflower seeds, cracked corn, millet, thistle seed, suet, and peanut butter to attract Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Carolina Wren, Northern Cardinal, Blue Jay, Gold Finch, Ground Dove, warblers, etc.
FLORIDA STATE
Orange Leader

Master Gardeners: Garden tool maintenance important part of gardening

Hello gardening friends, our local weathermen and women are predicting a warmer weather pattern for the next several days. If you are like me, making the time to perform maintenance on garden tools doesn’t rank high on my “to do list” but it is a necessary task. As most other gardening chores are now completed: lawn maintenance and fertilizer application, house plants slowly transitioned indoors, flower beds weeded and mulched, and vegetable beds growing green cover crops or heavily mulched. Of course, if you are like me-you planted a couple vegetable beds for Winter harvest and they are diligently producing daikon radish, collard greens, green onions and bok choi. You know that a little winter preparation can really pay off when spring arrives, but don’t forget that your garden tools need a little TLC as well. Here are some tips on how to keep them in great shape while they await the return of warm, sunny days.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kymkemp.com

Please Don’t Shoot the Emperor: Rare Geese, Seldom Seen Locally, Killed by Hunters, Say Birders

Earlier this week, birders learned that a few rare visitors unexpectedly were gracing the waters of the Humboldt Bay. Small knots of bird fanciers excitedly headed to the area hoping to pay homage to a few rare Emperor Geese that had stopped to rest on their migration north. Birding is a multi-billion dollar eco-industry with enthusiasts driving for hours and even flying cross country or further to spot a rare species.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geese#Weed Control#Gardeners#African Grey#Africans
mo.gov

Snow geese can provide a touch of white Christmas

Body Kansas City, Mo. – You’re unlikely to need a sleigh to go over the river and through the woods this Christmas weekend, according to National Weather Service forecasters. There’s no snow in the forecast. But a touch of white for the holidays is possible when you visit Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wetlands and lakes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Succulent gifts from your garden

Looking for an affordable gift made with love from your garden? How about a unique gift for the special gardener in your life? Or a gift for the hard-to-buy-for person who already has one of everything?. You can easily make a number of gifts using succulent cuttings. Succulents are perfect...
GARDENING
PhillyBite

The Greenhouses at Harper's Garden

Colder weather is coming, and Harper’s Garden is warming things up with an enticing new culinary program, enhanced ambiance, and an expertly curated seasonal cocktail and mocktail menu. Chef Chaz Brown brings over 20 years of extensive culinary experience to the position of Head Chef, leading an already stellar team.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Pets
skiddle.com

The Winter Rooftop Garden

12:00pm til 11:30pm (last entry 1:00am) The Roof Garden is ready! Celebrate the festive season with a warm glass of mulled wine and view Cardiff's magical Christmas lights from above.
WORLD
restorationnewsmedia.com

‘Stinking rose’ in the victory garden

To me, 2020 and 2021 have morphed into one year. I thought when we put 2020 to bed that somehow 2021 would be fresh and new and “no toilet paper 2020” would be like a bad dream or just a vague memory that we’d shake off and go on with our normal lives.
GARDENING
spectrumnews1.com

Mother Geese Brigade: Volunteers save dozens of helpless birds

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — For years, Allegra Reid and her husband Bobby looked forward to their retirement. But the universe, it seems, had other plans. In 2009, when a duck followed Allegra Reid home from the pond, she learned that dozens of domesticated ducks and Chinese geese are routinely dumped at the local pond by their owners.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
SignalsAZ

Watters Garden Podcast: Popular Garden Gifts

In this week’s Question and Answer segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center of Prescott discuss great gift ideas for your favorite gardener, great plant ideas for hostess gifts, and the perfect stocking stuffer for Christmas. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Get...
PRESCOTT, AZ
104.3 WOW Country

Friend or Foe: The Geese of Treasure Valley

Back when I first arrived in the Treasure Valley, like most newcomers I asked what I need to see, stay away from, where to go, and all of the standard “need-to-know” info. When I first heard about the geese in Boise, I thought “oh that sounds nice!”
BOISE, ID
Bangor Daily News

Majestic herons and pesky geese highlight this wildlife video

Nick Swann spends countless hours photographing and taking video of wildlife. His preferred location is one that is teeming with birds and animals, Seneca Park in Rochester, New York. Since he enjoys seeing the wildlife photographs and trail camera videos of other Bangor Daily News readers, he is more than...
BANGOR, ME
99.9 KTDY

Pilot Captures ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ Over Pacific Ocean

A few pilots flying over the Pacific Ocean saw something strange enough to persuade one of them to whip out his phone and start filming. According to the Tribune India, the pilots shot the footage from an altitude of 39,000 feet. As you can see in the video, it appears to 12 objects moving through the air. Not only are they moving on the screen from left to right in formation, but the "rows" of objects are moving WITHIN the formation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy