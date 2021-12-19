ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis dedicates heartfelt post to 'best friend' Giovanni Pernice

By Georgia Brown
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose Ayling-Ellis was crowned Strictly Come Dancing's winner in Saturday night's final, lifting the coveted Glitterball with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice. In a heartfelt post dedicated to Giovanni, the deaf actress opened her heart to fans on Instagram, sharing a series of unseen snaps from Strictly's behind-the-scenes. As Rose held...

The Independent

Rose Ayling-Ellis makes history with Strictly Come Dancing win

Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing.The actress triumphed in the BBC One show alongside partner Giovanni Pernice defeating Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe the first all-male pairing in the show’s history.Disability equality charity Scope has described Ayling-Ellis’s participation in the show as a “massive step forward” for disability representation.The reaction of all reactions. HUGE congratulations Rose and Giovanni! #Strictly@RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 pic.twitter.com/OrRszOBYWi— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 18, 2021Reacting to their win, Ayling-Ellis told Pernice: “I just want to say you’re so...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Strictly Come Dancing’: ‘EastEnders’ Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis Becomes First Deaf Winner Of BBC One Competition Series

Rose Ayling-Ellis, the actress who this year became the first deaf contestant on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, is now also the first deaf winner of the British dance competition series, after triumphing in its 19th season. Ayling-Ellis shared her win with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice—prevailing over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who together comprised the series’ first same-sex partnership. Ayling-Ellis is best known on the acting side for her turn as Frankie Lewis in BBC One’s long-running soap opera, EastEnders. The 27-year-old performer and advocate of deaf awareness has also previously appeared in the series Summer of Rockets and Casualty, among other projects. Live shows for Strictly Come Dancing‘s 19th season kicked off on September 25. Additional non-professional contestants included actresses Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn, actor and comedian Robert Webb, actor Greg Wise, rugby pundit (and former player) Ugo Monye, comedian and talk show panelist Judi Love (of ITV’s Loose Women), Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, entrepreneur Sara Davies, singer-songwriter Tom Fletcher (of the pop band McFly), chef and TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, journalist and TV presenter Dan Walker, actor and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, and TV presenter AJ Odudu.  
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

'I'd be jealous': Strictly's Giovanni Pernice admits he would be envious if Rose Ayling-Ellis was partnered with a rival pro and says he 'completely forgets' she's deaf because of her flair for dancing ahead of the final

Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice admits he would be 'jealous' if Rose Ayling-Ellis was partnered with a rival pro – and says he 'forgets' she's deaf because of her flair for dancing. Giovanni, 31, revealed his Strictly highlight has been spending every day with EastEnders actress Rose, 27, in the...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is she famous for?

Rose Ayling-Ellis, the first deaf contestant to compete on Strictly Come Dancing, is among this year’s finalists. The 26-year-old is used to smashing records, having become the first deaf actor on EastEnderswhen she joined the soap in May 2020, playing Frankie Lewis – the daughter of Danny Dyer’s Mick Carter.She first became interested in acting as a child, starring in the award-winning short film The End in 2011 from deaf director Ted Evans.She later joined the Deafinitely Youth Theatre, before performing in a number of stage productions at the National Theatre and Manchester’s Royal Exchange.On TV, she’s appeared in...
THEATER & DANCE
BBC

Strictly: Rose Ayling-Ellis was a quick learner

Paula Garfield, co-founder of Deafinitely Theatre, says it was easy to see the Strictly Come Dancing star's "natural talent". Rose was a member of Deafinitely Youth Theatre when she was younger. More on this story: Strictly star inspires sign language lessons surge.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Strictly star inspires sign language lessons surge

The first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing has inspired a surge in people learning British Sign Language. The director of one firm offering BSL courses told Radio 1 Newsbeat enrolments have gone up by more than 2,000% since Rose Ayling-Ellis has been on the show. Google Trends, which analyses...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Rose Ayling-Ellis and John Whaite 'absolutely devastated' after AJ Odudu quits Strictly in last-minute shake-up

Rose Ayling-Ellis and John Whaite have expressed their sorrow over AJ Odudu's last-minute withdrawal from Strictly Come Dancing on Friday. Just one day before the final, the presenter and her dance partner Kai Widdrington confirmed their decision to leave the competition after AJ suffered a devastating foot injury. WATCH: Strictly's...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders responds to claims that Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis could quit the soap

EastEnders has shut down rumours that Rose Ayling-Ellis might quit the BBC soap in the new year, following her recent Strictly Come Dancing win. The actor – who plays Frankie, the daughter of Danny Dyer's Mick Carter, on the show – and professional partner Giovanni Pernice wound up beating fellow finalists Johannes Radebe and John Whaite, and nabbing the Glitter Ball Trophy in Strictly's final on Sunday (December 19).
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis makes deaf rights plea ahead of Christmas

Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis is continuing to be a role model for the deaf community, using her platform to raise awareness of an important campaign just before Christmas. The 28-year-old star shared a link to West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper's website, explaining how vital the politician's upcoming parliamentary...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Strictly's Janette Manrara admits she was terrified to return to the dancefloor for the final and praises 'remarkable' winner Rose Ayling-Ellis

Janette Manrara has admitted she had 'never been more nervous' than during her triumphant return to Strictly Come Dancing for the show's final on Saturday. The ballroom professional, 38, revealed she hadn't danced for a long time before her routine with husband Aljaz Skorjanec, 31, to Ed Sheeran's live performance.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Rose Ayling-Ellis' future on EastEnders after Strictly triumph confirmed by BBC

EastEnders has dispelled the rumours that Rose Ayling-Ellis is set to quit the BBC soap in the new year after her tremendous win on Strictly Come Dancing. The 27-year-old - who plays Frankie, the daughter of Mick Carter, on the show - lifted the glitterball trophy on Saturday night's grand finale alongside dance partner Giovanni Pernice.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

BBC

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Strictly finalist praised by former school

Staff and pupils at the former school of Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis say she is an "inspiration", ahead of the final. The 27-year-old, the first deaf contestant in the show's history, attended John Wallis Church of England Academy in Ashford, Kent. Its vice principal Katie Walton said the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

country1037fm.com

