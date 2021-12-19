ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Durk Gets Engaged, Pops Question to India Royale During Concert

Lil Durk’s finally locking it down with his longtime GF, and he definitely put the pressure on when he popped the question … in front of a packed arena in their hometown of Chicago. Durk performed Saturday night at a local radio station’s Big...

It’s A Forever Thing: Lil Durk Ask India To Marry Him

Lil Durk is ready to take his relationship with India Royale to the next level!. Lil Durk got down on one knee last night in front of thousands of concert goers at the WGCI Jam in his hometown of Chicago to pop the question and of course India said yes!
Lil Durk Proposes to Girlfriend, India Royale! [Video]

She said yes! Lil Durk got down on one knee at live concert at his home town in Chicago in front of thousands and popped the big question to long time girlfriend, India Royale. We have marveled the love Durk has for India for a while. In fact, they are the epitome of couple goals […]
What did Lil Durk say in his proposal to India Royale as video goes viral?

A video of Lil Durk proposing to his longterm girlfriend India Royale has gone viral. The rapper got down on one knee during a concert in Chicago surrounded by friends, fans and family to pop the question. A video of the event has since been ‘liked’ on Twitter by tens of thousands of Durk’s fans.
