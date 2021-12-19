Lil Durk Gets Engaged, Pops Question to India Royale During Concert

The Morgan Wallen rehabilitation effort has taken a strange turn. The Wallen saga is one of the strangest ongoing stories in music this year. At the beginning of 2021, Wallen, the young country superstar, released Dangerous: The Double Album, his hugely hyped-up sophomore record. A few weeks later, a neighbor filmed Wallen drunkenly screaming the N-word at his friend late at night outside his house. Wallen immediately apologized. Country radio pulled his music, and his label “suspended” him. Wallen kept apologizing, and those apologies were bad. It didn’t matter. The album kept selling, and fans kept supporting Wallen, even buying billboards to tell the industry to stop persecuting him.
