Public Health

U.S. and U.K. Politicians Turn Up Heat on Unvaccinated as Omicron Cases Surge

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
 5 days ago
President Joe Biden and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have warned of the impact the Omicron variant will have on the unvaccinated and the rest of...

Comments

Joe'sgottogo!
5d ago

Not falling for this response and intentional narrative to distract from the truth. The inoculations are not doing what was promised. So create a lie and push it on the people. Use psychological marketing techniques with key words such as "Breakthrough" This is how they can justify and take no blame for their failures. No talking points about natural antibodies or T cells. Laser focus and narratives about how the jab is the only way to curb the monster. No push for urgency of therapeutics. Trillions are being made. Profit and greed over safty takes precedence.Just take a look at what Perdue was able to get away with. They used a FDA employee to design a label for oxy claiming that it had a1% chance of addiction. ( a intentional lie) Then rewarded him with a high paying job. They paid off anyone who got in there way including politicians. destroyed thousands and thousands of life's.This is how these Pharmacutical Cartels works. follow the greed and you will find the truth

Reply(1)
47
Bravo Zulu
4d ago

We want to send a direct message to this dictator administration.......keep pushing and this Country will revolt with large scale uprisings. 🔥🔥🔥

Reply
24
T1997
5d ago

push push with this poison cocktail that they made ,so what else is in it 🤔 BILL GATES MICROCHIP IS THAT WHY THE PUSHING AND TOO KILL PEOPLE OFF ‼️

Reply(1)
20



