ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan, MN

Suspect arrested in Eagan gas station shooting, investigation underway

By Declan Desmond
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mX6o_0dR2ye5K00
Eagan Police Department, Facebook

One person is injured and another is in custody following a shooting in Eagan.

It happened Saturday evening, shortly before 7 p.m., at a Marathon gas station on the 1900 block of Silver Bell Rd, where police say officers responded to reports of "a victim suffering from a gunshot."

According to a news release from the Eagan Police Department, the suspect left in a vehicle, crashed a short time later and fled on foot. However, officers soon located and arrested the suspect and recovered a weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but there's no word yet on their current condition.

Per KARE 11 reporter Dave Peterlinz, witnesses at the scene said they heard at least one gunshot "and saw a victim being dragged from a car in the gas station parking lot."

Though an investigation is now underway, police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. Few other details about the incident have been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Police shoot man dead following 24-hour standoff in Austin

Police have shot and killed a man following more than 24 hours of negotiations in Austin, Minnesota. Austin Police Department Chief David McKichan said that an officer opened fire in the parking lot of a Kwik Trip gas station at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, which marked the end of a standoff at a nearby apartment building that started around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
AUSTIN, MN
Bring Me The News

Man threw homemade accelerant at girlfriend, lit her on fire with butane torch, charges say

An Albert Lea man threw a mix of chemicals on his girlfriend then set her on fire with a butane torch during an argument, according to criminal charges filed this week. Logan M. Netzer, 40, is charged with first-degree assault in connection with the Dec. 22 incident, which left the victim with burns on 12% of her body. The charges say she had to be airlifted to a burn unit in the Twin Cities for treatment.
ALBERT LEA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagan, MN
Eagan, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for killing Daunte Wright

After more than three days of deliberations, a jury has found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty in 20-year-old Daunte Wright's April 11 death. The jury on Thursday found Potter, 49, guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Wright. Potter, who is white, shot Wright, who is Black, during a traffic stop after appearing to mistake her gun for her Taser.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Bring Me The News

34-year-old woman killed in St. Paul hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened Monday night in St. Paul. According to St. Paul police, a hit-and-run crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at 3rd Street East and White Bear Avenue. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, was transported by medics to Regions Hospital, where she died.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gas Station#Kare
Bring Me The News

One killed in fire at St. Paul fourplex

One person died following a fire at a fouxplex in St. Paul Wednesday morning. St. Paul Fire Department says it was called to a fire on the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue at 9:44 a.m., with a 911 caller reporting black smoke coming from the rear upstairs unit of the building.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

'Massive' pileup involving dozens of vehicles shuts down I-94 near Eau Claire

A series of crashes, run-offs and jack-knifed semi-trucks amounted to a "massive" pileup crash that shut down I-94 near Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Thursday morning. Those are the words of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, which said the series of collisions began at around 5:45 a.m. on I-94 near Osseo, just southeast of Eau Claire. The entire stretch of highway from Menomonie to Black River Falls was covered in ice due to freezing rain early in the morning, the sheriff's office said.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Man, 33, dies after shooting at Eagan gas station

Police in Eagan are now investigating a homicide after a man shot at a gas station died from his injuries. The Eagan Police Department confirmed that Faisal Abukar, 33, of Eagan, died Saturday after being shot on Friday evening. Abukar was found with a gunshot wound at the Marathon gas...
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Man who punched state trooper, tried to take his gun gets probation

A Zimmerman man who admitted to punching a state trooper and trying to take their service weapon was sentenced to three years' probation, with a yearlong jail sentence stayed. Matthew Cleve, 39, pleaded guilty on Nov. 1 to fourth-degree aggravated assault of a peace officer, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said. Cleve was sentenced Tuesday — he'll be on probation for three years in connection with the Jan. 3, 2021 incident on Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center. A jail sentence of 366 days was stayed.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy