Jerome Bettis Delivers Presents To Students In McKeesport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family’s prayers for a Christmas miracle have been answered. (Photo Courtesy of owners) Scooby, the Shepard/pit mix who was last seen by her family last week, was found safe on Wednesday after being tracked down by the police. The family told KDKA that the dog is on its way to the veterinarian but is healthy. Nicholas Chontas of Braddock Hills told KDKA on Monday that he dropped his beloved pup off at Banfield Veterinarian Hospital on William Penn Highway for a routine test on Friday. He said shortly after, the hospital staff lost her. “I’m hurt,...

MONROEVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO