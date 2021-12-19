ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Sixth child dies after Australian bouncy castle tragedy

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nv5iM_0dR2yJkB00
World News

A sixth child has died following an incident in an Australian town in which a bouncy castle was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

Eleven-year-old Chace Harrison died in hospital on Sunday afternoon, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) quoted Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine as saying.

Two other children remain in critical condition and one is recovering at home following the incident in the island state of Tasmania on Thursday.

Children at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport were celebrating the end of the school year when a sudden gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle almost 10 meters (33 feet) into the air.

“Our thoughts continue to be with his family and all other families and loved ones of the children involved,” AAP quoted Mr Hine as saying.

The state was “working tirelessly with all parties concerned to ensure the extensive investigation is completed as a matter of priority for the coroner,” Mr Hine said.

That would include interviewing witnesses and analysing information on the weather at the time of the incident, he said. Forensic child interviewers were also being sent to the island to aid in the investigation and help children suffering from emotional trauma.

Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelit vigil was held on Friday in remembrance of the boys and girls aged 11 and 12 who died in the incident.

The township, with a population around 25,000, has rallied to support the families of the victims and the wider community around the school.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Christmas celebrations continue across world despite shadow cast by Covid

Families and communities have been marking Christmas Day across the globe despite varying levels of coronavirus-related restrictions. In South Korea, the toughest social distancing rules remained in place, requiring churches to accept a limited number of worshippers – 70% of their seating capacity – and attendees had to be fully vaccinated.
FESTIVAL
newschain

Brothers regift same sweets at Christmas for decades

Two brothers in New Hampshire in the US have got their Christmas regifting skills down to a fine art — they have been passing the same sweets back and forth for more than 30 years. It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a Frankford Santa’s Candy Book with...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Tasmania bouncy castle victim’s father wakes up from coma to learn of son’s death

A man who had been in a coma from an accident woke up to the news of his 12-year-old son’s death in a freak bouncy castle accident at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania.Glen Sheehan, the father of Jye Sheehan, was hospitalised just weeks before the accident.Mr Sheehan was informed about his son’s death, but could not attend his son’s funeral and the memorial service that was held on Friday morning.He had been in a car accident in November and was in a coma when the Hillcrest school bouncy castle tragedy happened.The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Mr Sheehan...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Australian#Aap
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas parents arrested for death of baby, feces found on walls with children locked in 103 degree room

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas parents were arrested for the death of their toddler along with alleged abuse of their two other young children. 25-year-old Daniel Dennis and 23-year-old Erin Dennis were arrested at their home on Tuesday after their 18-month-old child was found dead. They have two other children, a four-year-old and […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of mother, 25, who died after waiting THREE DAYS for help in crashed car alongside her dead boyfriend are handed £1million from Police Scotland over its failure to respond to emergency call

The family of a young mother who died after waiting three days for help escaping from a crashed car will receive more than £1 million in damages from police. Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28 died after their car went off the M9 motorway near Stirling on July 5, 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Mother left waiting in ambulance for an hour with her dead baby

A mother and her dead baby were left waiting in an ambulance for an hour because of a hospital handover delay. The trust which runs the Worcestershire Royal Hospital apologised to the family for "the additional distress caused in what were already extremely upsetting circumstances". It has also apologised to...
CARS
survivornet.com

A 49-Year-Old Los Angeles Actress Buried Her Mom, Lost Her Job, Crashed Her Car and Found Out She Had Lung Cancer. An Oncology Social Worker Came to the Rescue.

Johnnett Kent, 49, was diagnosed with lung cancer during the pandemic. The non-smoker underwent surgery to remove a part of her left lung, chemotherapy and radiation for treatment. Before she had even received the diagnosis, Kent also buried her mother, crashed her car and lost her job due to COVID-19....
CANCER
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy